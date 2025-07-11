FDLE: Key Largo man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

July 11, 2025

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Frederick Delgado, 32, of Key Largo on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in March when FDLE agents received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a Discord user sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

FDLE gents, analysts and members of the FDLE Special Operations Team conducted a search warrant on April 23 where they seized multiple electronic devices for digital forensic analysis. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search warrant.

Following the search warrant, Delgado left Monroe County and was found in Longview, Texas.

Delgado was arrested on July 9 by Longview Police Department and was transported to the Gregg County Jail. He will be extradited to Monroe County.

The Office of the State Attorney, 16th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

