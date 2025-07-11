FDLE arrests former IT system administrator for cyber related crimes

For Immediate Release

July 11, 2025

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Richard Clayton Wozniak, 41, of Palm Coast on four counts of offenses against computer users and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, all felonies.

The investigation began in January when The Spice and Tea Exchange Company in St. Augustine, Florida, notified FDLE agents of a cyber-attack on the company’s firewall and e-mail, resulting in the deletion and alteration of company data.

The investigation revealed that Wozniak, a former employee at the tea company, had accessed the business networks within minutes of being terminated from his position in their Information Technology (IT) department. He gained unauthorized access to the business network and removed the company’s firewall, which obstructed business continuity and breached the physical security of the company.

With assistance from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Wozniak was arrested on July 9 and was transported to the Flagler County Jail.

The Office of the Statewide Prosecution in Jacksonville is prosecuting the case.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us