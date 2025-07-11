Southbound SR 87 restricted July 14-18 north of Fountain Hills

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 87 will be narrowed to one lane during daytime hours Monday through Friday, July 14-18, in an area north of Fountain Hills near the Fort McDowell Rodeo Grounds while crews resurface the highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s pavement improvements are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. along a three-mile stretch of southbound SR 87, approximately between Vista Del Oro and Fort McDowell Road.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and expect slow traffic conditions at times while restrictions are in place.

Motorists also should watch for crews and equipment and be prepared to slow down or stop as needed within the work zone. Some turning lanes will be closed at times for the resurfacing.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.