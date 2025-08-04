Access Fixtures Launches TEME Product Family, an Integrated LED Lighting Solution

TEME Product Family TEME LED Wall Pack TEME LED Post Top Light TEME LED Pendant Light

TEME: a BABA-compliant, spec-grade family of LED lights with a cohesive architectural design, EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 225,000 hours, and IP66 rated.

The TEME product family of outdoor LED lights has an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 225,000 hours, with a flexible and unified design, enabling designers to create cohesive spaces without compromise.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in the design and manufacture of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, today announces the launch of its TEME Integrated LED Lighting Solution. This new product family answers the demand for a specification-grade lighting solution that guarantees both aesthetic continuity and high-performance, low-maintenance operation. By combining classic lantern design with advanced LED technology, TEME delivers a unified lighting solution for any commercial, municipal, or hospitality environment. It is a Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant solution.

Specification Grade

Unmatched flexibility is a cornerstone of the TEME family. With a wide range of available options, TEME delivers tailored performance that aligns perfectly with any project vision. These options include

Mounting: Post Top, Wall Mount, and Pendant options available.

Wattages: Ranging from 10w to 60w.

Kelvin Temperatures: Options include 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, with 1800K and 2700K available for some wattages.

Optics and Distribution: Full cutoff optics with Types II, III, IV, and V distribution patterns.

Customization: A vast array of lens types, pane styles, and custom finishes, including all RAL colors.

Product Family

The TEME product family is engineered to deliver both aesthetic continuity and high performance. To ensure a harmonious look when used throughout a single property, the family includes three models:

TEME LED Post Top Light

TEME LED Wall Pack

TEME LED Pendant Light

All models share a signature design highlighted by a bold, architectural pyramidal roof. The name "TEME Integrated LED Lighting Solution" reflects the product's dual-layered integration. At the fixture level, each luminaire is designed with a fully integrated LED module that serves as a permanent light source, a critical design choice that ensures optimized performance and exceptional longevity. At the family level, the collection is integrated by its shared design, allowing architects and lighting designers to specify a complete, visually unified lighting system.

EXTREME-LIFE

Powered by advanced LED technology, the TEME family is EXTREME-LIFE rated with an L70 of 225,000 hours. This ensures long-lasting, low-maintenance performance. The luminaires are ETL Listed to UL 1598 Standard for Wet Locations and are IP66-rated, making them a durable choice for any outdoor setting. The housing is constructed from cast aluminum with a stamped cast aluminum roof and finished with a super-durable polyester powder coat.

"With TEME, Access Fixtures' goal was to offer an integrated lighting solution," says Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "It combines EXTREME-LIFE (L70 @ 225,000 hours) with a unified architectural family of LED lights that offers immense flexibility, from multiple mounting options to a vast array of optics and finishes. It allows designers to execute a cohesive vision without compromise."

The robust electrical system is designed for versatility and reliability, featuring electronic drivers compatible with both 120-277V and 347/480V systems. A 0-10V dimmable driver is standard for all models, as is 6kV surge protection for enhanced durability, with a 10kV option available. For added functionality and precise lighting control, optional features such as a button-eye photo control and a house-side shield can be incorporated to meet specific site requirements. To assist with engineering specifications, the luminaire has an Effective Projected Area (EPA) of 1.44. A 5-year limited warranty backs every TEME version.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

TEME Integrated Lighting Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.