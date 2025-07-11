Gov. Cox appoints Amanda Montague to Utah’s Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (July 11, 2025) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Amanda Montague to the Third District Court. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

Montague is division director for State Agency Counsel in the Utah Attorney General’s Office, overseeing legal representation for more than 100 state agencies, boards, and commissions. She previously led the office’s Corrections Section and continues to advise the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, the Department of Corrections, the Interstate Compact Office, and the Sex, Kidnap and Child Abuse Offender Registry, experience that gives her a global understanding of criminal justice.

“Amanda has spent the last 20 years making sure our justice system works for real people, whether she’s helping the Board of Pardons weigh tough calls or guiding dozens of state agencies through the law,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m grateful for her steady hand and clear-eyed compassion, and I’m confident she’ll serve the Third District with both.”

“I am truly humbled by this honor and grateful to Governor Cox for placing his faith in me,” Montague said. “Serving on the Third District Court has long been a professional goal, and, if confirmed, I will work faithfully to uphold the constitutions and laws of our state.”

Montague joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2012 after nearly nine years clerking for judges in the Third District Court. She earned her J.D., cum laude, from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School—where she served as managing editor of the BYU Journal of Public Law—and holds a B.S. in history, cum laude, from Utah State University.

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee will review the nomination before the full Senate votes on final confirmation.