NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 3

10:00 a.m. Host Governor’s Cabinet emergency preparedness & continuity training

Location: Emergency Operations Center, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Interview with SOLID Media Services

Location: Utah State Correctional Facility

Tuesday, Nov. 4

9:00 a.m. Speak at the 47G Zero Gravity Summit

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

11:30 a.m. Host the 2025 Governor’s Award for Excellence

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Superintendent Molly Hart

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Speak at the Energy for Americans Project

Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Host Diwali Celebration

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Nov. 5

10:15 a.m. Interview with ‘Deseret Voices’ podcast

Location: Utah State Capitol

10:55 a.m. Interview with Deseret Magazine

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:40 a.m. Meet with Representative Cal Roberts

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, CEO of the Knight Foundation

Location: Virtual

2:00 p.m. Meeting with General Counsel

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Host community dinner

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Nov. 6

9:00 a.m. Speak at the National Governors Association Service to Career Pathways Convening

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

12:00 p.m. Speak at the Cities Strong Civic Forum

Location: Zions Bank Building, 18th Floor, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meeting with Dominick Kelly, Partner with Resolute Empire

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



Friday, Nov. 7

9:00 a.m. Host governor’s quarterly service project

Location: Twin Peak Elementary School, Millcreek

7:00 p.m. Speak at the Sutherland Institute 30th Anniversary

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

8:00 p.m. Speak at the Utah Manufacturers Association Annual Gala

Location: Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025

Monday, Nov. 3



9:30 a.m. Interview with KSL Newsradio

Location: 55 N. 300 W., Salt Lake City

10:00 a.m. Attend the Governor’s Cabinet emergency preparedness & continuity training

Location: Emergency Operations Center, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Election Day

11:30 a.m. Recognize recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Award for Excellence

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with the Honorable David Rutley, former UK Government Minister

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Nov. 5

9:00 a.m. Attend literacy site visit to Provo School District

Location: Westridge Elementary, Provo

2:00 p.m. Meet with delegation from Brazil

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Igor Limansky, Director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Nov. 6

1:00 p.m. Recognize Utah’s Centenarian Veterans

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media access

2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Nov. 7

9:00 a.m. Governor and staff quarterly service project

Location: Twin Peak Elementary School, Millcreek

11:50 a.m. Speak at the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts annual conference

Location: 110 Fort Douglas Blvd., Salt Lake City

7:00 p.m. Attend the Sutherland Institute 30th Anniversary

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

