NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Nov. 3
10:00 a.m. Host Governor’s Cabinet emergency preparedness & continuity training
Location: Emergency Operations Center, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Interview with SOLID Media Services
Location: Utah State Correctional Facility
Tuesday, Nov. 4
9:00 a.m. Speak at the 47G Zero Gravity Summit
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
11:30 a.m. Host the 2025 Governor’s Award for Excellence
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Superintendent Molly Hart
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Speak at the Energy for Americans Project
Location: Virtual
2:15 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
6:30 p.m. Host Diwali Celebration
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Nov. 5
10:15 a.m. Interview with ‘Deseret Voices’ podcast
Location: Utah State Capitol
10:55 a.m. Interview with Deseret Magazine
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:40 a.m. Meet with Representative Cal Roberts
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, CEO of the Knight Foundation
Location: Virtual
2:00 p.m. Meeting with General Counsel
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Host community dinner
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Nov. 6
9:00 a.m. Speak at the National Governors Association Service to Career Pathways Convening
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
12:00 p.m. Speak at the Cities Strong Civic Forum
Location: Zions Bank Building, 18th Floor, Salt Lake City
2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meeting with Dominick Kelly, Partner with Resolute Empire
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Nov. 7
9:00 a.m. Host governor’s quarterly service project
Location: Twin Peak Elementary School, Millcreek
7:00 p.m. Speak at the Sutherland Institute 30th Anniversary
Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City
8:00 p.m. Speak at the Utah Manufacturers Association Annual Gala
Location: Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Nov. 3
9:30 a.m. Interview with KSL Newsradio
Location: 55 N. 300 W., Salt Lake City
10:00 a.m. Attend the Governor’s Cabinet emergency preparedness & continuity training
Location: Emergency Operations Center, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Election Day
11:30 a.m. Recognize recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Award for Excellence
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with the Honorable David Rutley, former UK Government Minister
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Nov. 5
9:00 a.m. Attend literacy site visit to Provo School District
Location: Westridge Elementary, Provo
2:00 p.m. Meet with delegation from Brazil
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Igor Limansky, Director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Nov. 6
1:00 p.m. Recognize Utah’s Centenarian Veterans
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Media access
2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Nov. 7
9:00 a.m. Governor and staff quarterly service project
Location: Twin Peak Elementary School, Millcreek
11:50 a.m. Speak at the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts annual conference
Location: 110 Fort Douglas Blvd., Salt Lake City
7:00 p.m. Attend the Sutherland Institute 30th Anniversary
Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City
