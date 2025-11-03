Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 3
10:00 a.m. Host Governor’s Cabinet emergency preparedness & continuity training
Location: Emergency Operations Center, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m.  Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m.  Interview with SOLID Media Services
Location: Utah State Correctional Facility

Tuesday, Nov. 4
9:00 a.m.  Speak at the 47G Zero Gravity Summit

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

11:30 a.m. Host the 2025 Governor’s Award for Excellence
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m.  Meeting with Superintendent Molly Hart
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m.  Speak at the Energy for Americans Project
Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m.  Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m.  Host Diwali Celebration
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Nov. 5

10:15 a.m.  Interview with ‘Deseret Voices’ podcast
Location: Utah State Capitol

10:55 a.m.  Interview with Deseret Magazine
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 

11:40 a.m.  Meet with Representative Cal Roberts
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m.  Meeting with Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, CEO of the Knight Foundation
Location: Virtual

2:00 p.m.  Meeting with General Counsel
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m.  Host community dinner
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Nov. 6

9:00 a.m.  Speak at the National Governors Association Service to Career Pathways Convening

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

12:00 p.m. Speak at the Cities Strong Civic Forum 

Location: Zions Bank Building, 18th Floor, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m.  Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m.  Meeting with Dominick Kelly, Partner with Resolute Empire

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol


Friday, Nov. 7
9:00 a.m.  Host governor’s quarterly service project 

Location: Twin Peak Elementary School, Millcreek

7:00 p.m.  Speak at the Sutherland Institute 30th Anniversary

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

8:00 p.m.  Speak at the Utah Manufacturers Association Annual Gala

Location: Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 3 – Nov. 7, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Nov. 3


9:30 a.m. Interview with KSL Newsradio

Location: 55 N. 300 W., Salt Lake City

10:00 a.m. Attend the Governor’s Cabinet emergency preparedness & continuity training
Location: Emergency Operations Center, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m.  Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget                     Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Election Day

11:30 a.m. Recognize recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Award for Excellence

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m.   Meet with the Honorable David Rutley, former UK Government Minister

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m.  Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Nov. 5

9:00 a.m.  Attend literacy site visit to Provo School District
Location: Westridge Elementary, Provo

2:00 p.m.  Meet with delegation from Brazil
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m.  Meeting with Igor Limansky, Director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Nov. 6

1:00 p.m.   Recognize Utah’s Centenarian Veterans

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media access

2:00 p.m.  Meeting with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Nov. 7
9:00 a.m.  Governor and staff quarterly service project 

Location: Twin Peak Elementary School, Millcreek

11:50 a.m. Speak at the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts annual conference

Location: 110 Fort Douglas Blvd., Salt Lake City

7:00 p.m. Attend the Sutherland Institute 30th Anniversary

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

