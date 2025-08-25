Tango Zen: Revealing the Hidden Tango Tradition in Buenos Aires and Beyond

Chan Dancing Tango in Deep Concentration at a Milonga A moment of silence, connection, and tradition—dancing at El Beso on a night of recognition. Here, tango is not performance, but presence. Official poster for the world premiere of “Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition” — a documentary journey into the heart of tango and meditation.

Experience the world premiere of a film that reveals tango’s forgotten essence—an embrace of presence, energy, and tradition.

I grew up with tango through my parents, but it wasn’t until the Tango Zen workshop that I truly felt the emotion they must have experienced.” — Susanna, long-time dancer from Buenos Aires

Discover the soul of tango that was never named—only felt.

Join us for the world premiere of Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition in Buenos Aires and online.

About the Film:

Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition (55 min, in English with English subtitles or Spanish with Spanish subtitles) is directed by Juan Cruz Varela, an Argentinian filmmaker with a deep interest in tango culture. The film will premiere in Buenos Aires on October 22, 2025, at 7 PM local time.

At the heart of the story is Chan Park, a Korean-born U.S. citizen and former NASA engineer who made an unexpected transformation from science to dance. After 28 years of exploring tango in over 25 countries, Chan returns—not to teach, but to rekindle something essential in his adopted home of Buenos Aires.

Unlike those who leave Buenos Aires to commercialize tango abroad, Park moves against the current—guided by a mission to revive a hidden tradition of tango that has rarely been named but always felt: an energetic connection quietly passed down through the embrace of the milongueros. His journey has become a calling—to help Porteños reconnect with the tango they inherited through the bodies and hearts of their parents, and to offer this rediscovered essence to dancers around the world who, despite years of learning, have rarely—if ever—experienced this kind of connection.

After participating in a Tango Zen workshop, Néstor, a local Porteño, reflected:

“I came in like a little kitten, and I’m leaving as a lion.”

Clara described her moment of awakening:

“An experience of the harmony of the universe flowing through me, through us.”

Nurys shared her sense of wonder:

“Even with my eyes closed, I could see the universe with all its energy. It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever felt.”

The film blends Park’s singular life path with a Zen-inspired approach to presence and tango’s emotional core, revealing tango not just as a dance—but as a living transmission of energy between two human beings. Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition is a cinematic invitation to remember what tango once was—and what it can still become.

Event Details:

• World Premiere of Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition — the extraordinary journey of Chan Park

• 55-minute screening plus live Q&A with Chan Park and director Juan Cruz Varela, offering deeper insight into tango’s essence

In-Person Premiere:

• Date & Time: October 22, 2025, 7 PM ART (GMT-3)

• Location: Universidad del Cine, Giuffra 330, Buenos Aires, Argentina

• Language: Spanish with Spanish subtitles; Q&A conducted in Spanish

• Note: Seating is limited and registration is required.



✔️ There will be no charge for the in-person screening.

✔️ The event will be recorded. Portions of the event will be included in the online broadcast

Online Premiere:

• Date & Time: November 12, 2025, 7 PM ART (GMT-3)

• Location: Online via Zoom

• Language: English with English subtitles; Q&A conducted in English

• Ticketed Event: Register via www.tangozen.com/documentary

Who It’s For

• Local Tango Communities: Local Tango Communities: Rediscover the tango passed down through generations — reconnect with your authentic embrace.

• Cultural Audiences Experience tango not as performance, but as a meditative ritual of presence and emotion.

• Global Dancers & Mindfulness Seekers: Explore how tango’s essence — presence, connection, energy — can transform your dance and your life.

How to Join

• Reserve your spot now to attend in person or online (See Event Details above for dates and times)

• Host a Screening: Bring this powerful story to your community — inquire at tangozen@hotmail.com

• Watch Trailer.

• Follow: @tangozenchanpark (Instagram, Facebook), @tangozen (X)

Press Assets & Contact:

Trailer, images, and press kit at https://www.TangoZen.com.

Media Contact:

Chan Park | Tango Zen

📧 tangozen@hotmail.com

🌐 www.TangoZen.com

About Tango Zen:

Tango Zen, founded by Chan Park — whose unexpected journey took him from engineering at NASA to the heart of tango — merges Zen mindfulness with tango’s authentic essence. Park directed and produced Tango Your Life during four immersive years in Buenos Aires (2008–2012). With 28 years of dancing across over 25 countries, he shares tango’s soulful tradition to help Porteños reconnect with the tango they carry in their cultural memory — and to help people around the world experience these essential elements for the first time. Learn more at www.TangoZen.com.

Trailer of TANGO ZEN: RETURNING TO TRADITION, documentary

