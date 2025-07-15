Drinkmate Announces CO₂ Cylinder Availability in Germany

Now Available in Convenient 2- and 4-Packs

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, one of the world’s leading producers of home beverage carbonators that can carbonate any beverage, is pleased to announce the launch of its CO₂ cylinders in Germany. Customers can now conveniently purchase Drinkmate-compatible cylinders directly at www.Drinkmate.biz and on Amazon.de in 2-pack or 4-pack options.

This expansion provides German customers with easy access to high-quality CO₂ cylinders designed to power the Drinkmate OmniFizz and other Drinkmate carbonation systems. With this launch, Drinkmate continues to strengthen its footprint in Europe while making it easier for customers to enjoy sparkling drinks anytime—beyond just water.

“We’re excited to offer German customers more flexibility and convenience in keeping their Drinkmate systems running,” said Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate. “By making our cylinders available both on our website and Amazon in Germany, we’re streamlining the customer experience and expanding global access to our innovative beverage carbonation solutions.”

The 2-pack and 4-pack cylinder options provide a cost-effective way to stay stocked up and are perfect for regular users or households that enjoy a variety of fizzy drinks.

To learn more or to purchase Drinkmate CO₂ cylinders in Germany, visit www.Drinkmate.biz or search “Drinkmate CO₂” on Amazon.de.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate’s proprietary home carbonation system allows consumers to carbonate any cold beverage—not just water. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Drinkmate is available in over 20 countries worldwide and continues to innovate with products that are eco-friendly, versatile, and easy to use. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.



Legal Disclaimer:

