Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,509 in the last 365 days.

Drinkmate Announces CO₂ Cylinder Availability in Germany

Now Available in Convenient 2- and 4-Packs

By making our cylinders available both on our website and Amazon in Germany, we’re streamlining the customer experience and expanding global access to our innovative beverage carbonation solutions”
— Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, one of the world’s leading producers of home beverage carbonators that can carbonate any beverage, is pleased to announce the launch of its CO₂ cylinders in Germany. Customers can now conveniently purchase Drinkmate-compatible cylinders directly at www.Drinkmate.biz and on Amazon.de in 2-pack or 4-pack options.

This expansion provides German customers with easy access to high-quality CO₂ cylinders designed to power the Drinkmate OmniFizz and other Drinkmate carbonation systems. With this launch, Drinkmate continues to strengthen its footprint in Europe while making it easier for customers to enjoy sparkling drinks anytime—beyond just water.

“We’re excited to offer German customers more flexibility and convenience in keeping their Drinkmate systems running,” said Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate. “By making our cylinders available both on our website and Amazon in Germany, we’re streamlining the customer experience and expanding global access to our innovative beverage carbonation solutions.”

The 2-pack and 4-pack cylinder options provide a cost-effective way to stay stocked up and are perfect for regular users or households that enjoy a variety of fizzy drinks.

To learn more or to purchase Drinkmate CO₂ cylinders in Germany, visit www.Drinkmate.biz or search “Drinkmate CO₂” on Amazon.de.

About Drinkmate
Drinkmate’s proprietary home carbonation system allows consumers to carbonate any cold beverage—not just water. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Drinkmate is available in over 20 countries worldwide and continues to innovate with products that are eco-friendly, versatile, and easy to use. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.

Kristyn Ristaino
Drinkmate, Inc.
+1 512-777-8602
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Drinkmate Announces CO₂ Cylinder Availability in Germany

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more