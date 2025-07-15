Old Trapper Announces 2025 Sponsorship with Outdoor Channel’s Ultimate Season

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky Fully Integrated into Ultimate Season Programming

The Ultimate Season series reflects the core values of the Old Trapper brand—authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that they will once again be the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of the Outdoor Sportsman Group’s “Ultimate Season” beginning this summer.

Outdoor Sportsman Group’s “Ultimate Season” celebrates the great outdoors and is the consumer’s guide to finding success in the field.

Throughout the 2025 Ultimate Season programming, Old Trapper editorial content will be featured across Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, and North American Whitetail, and featured in custom digital videos promoted across Ultimate Season digital platforms. Old Trapper will have a print advertising presence in multiple OSG magazines and in promotion and execution of 4 Social Round Table segments featuring OSG brand experts and special guests. Old Trapper will also participate in the Ultimate Season Sweepstakes with weekly winners and an experiential grand prize to see country music artist John Pardi in concert.

“We’re excited to renew our partnership with the Outdoor Sportsman Group for another season of outdoor adventures,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “The Ultimate Season series reflects the core values of our brand—authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. We’re proud to fuel the journey for hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts across the country.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

###



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.