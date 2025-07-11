Second I-81 Viaduct Flyover Ramp Opens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a second flyover ramp connecting Interstate 481 northbound (future I-81) to State Route 481 northbound in Cicero will open in time for the afternoon rush hour on Friday, July 11, as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project, the largest infrastructure project in the history of the State Department of Transportation. This second flyover bridge is the final connection for motorists traveling on future I-81 northbound to bypass downtown Syracuse from the south, helping to maintain an uninterrupted route to the densely populated and fast-growing communities of northern Onondaga County and the Oswego County cities of Fulton and Oswego.

“The I-81 Viaduct Project is about transforming the City of Syracuse and Central New York — ushering a new era of connectivity and community,” Governor Hochul said. “With summer in full swing, construction is ramping up on all five phase one contracts, laying a foundation for the eventual rebirth of downtown Syracuse and building a better future for New Yorkers.”

The opening of this $9 million ramp represents the second major segment of transportation infrastructure completed and operational as part of the new northern interchange of the I-81 Viaduct Project, and follows the completion of the first flyover ramp in Cicero in May. Governor Hochul visited the site in Cicero just last month to personally see the finished product before it opened to traffic.

Starting Friday, July 11, the new flyover ramp from Interstate 481 (future I-81) northbound to State Route 481 northbound will be open, while construction on concrete noise barriers will continue to be installed along the approach on the right side of the ramp. Traffic traveling on Interstate 481 northbound to Clay, Fulton, or Oswego must use the two right lanes for Exit 96 (State Route 481/I-81 south) to continue on State Route 481 north. Alternatively, traffic traveling northbound on I-481 to I-81 north, toward Watertown, must use the two left lanes and take Exit 9N.

The northern interchange is on track to be completed by the end of 2025. All five phase one contracts associated with the I-81 Viaduct Project are now in construction, representing a significant benchmark in the project’s progress.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Our crews on the I-81 Viaduct Project are literally working night and day to get this project done as quickly and seamlessly as possible, and this new flyover ramp at the northern interchange is proof positive that our efforts to transform Central New York are paying dividends for the traveling public. Governor Hochul is laser focused on delivering a project that everyone in Central New York can be proud of – one that connects communities previously divided and enhances the transportation experience for all users of the road. That’s just what our I-81 Viaduct Project will do for the City of Syracuse and all of Central New York.”

In February 2025, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the I-81 Connect mobile app, building on the unprecedented community outreach efforts implemented during the project’s planning and environmental phases — which are currently still effective — during construction. The app delivers real-time project updates and travel alerts and allows the Central New York community to connect with the I-81 Project team directly.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.3 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and State money.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With the second flyover ramp over I-81 complete in time for afternoon rush hour, we are closer than ever to realizing the dream of a reconnected Syracuse with green space and more modern and integrated transportation. I was proud to deliver federal funding to build a brand-new ramp that will help travelers commute in Onondaga County and north to communities in Oswego County and beyond. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s and Mayor Walsh’s partnership in putting this federal funding to good use building the better, brighter future that Syracuse deserves.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The I-81 Project is truly transformative for the City of Syracuse and the entire region. After years of relentless advocacy, I'm excited we are seeing real results. I am proud to have fought to deliver the resources needed to help revitalize and reconnect Syracuse, and I will keep working to see this project through.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “The opening of the new flyover ramp connecting northbound traffic in Cicero to Clay, Fulton, and Oswego is another step forward in the I-81 Viaduct Project. It’s a clear sign that progress is being made every day to improve connectivity across our region and ensure safer, more efficient travel for residents and visitors.”

