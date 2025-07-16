Autism Life and Living Becomes a Certified Autism Center™ to Support Individuals with Autism and Related Needs

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES is more than a credential—it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to providing the highest standard of support for the neurodiverse community.” — Lisa Schey, founder and CEO of Autism Life and Living

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Autism Life and Living (ALL). This credential is awarded to organizations where at least 80% of staff complete autism and sensory training to equip them with understanding of best practices and skills to best support, welcome, and accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“At Autism Life and Living, our mission is rooted in understanding, inclusion, and empowerment. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES is more than a credential—it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to providing the highest standard of support for the neurodiverse community,” says Lisa Schey, founder and CEO of Autism Life and Living. “This certification ensures our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools to meet the unique needs of those we serve, and reaffirms our promise to create spaces where individuals with autism and other neurodivergencies feel safe, respected, and fully supported.”

In addition to being equipped with autism training and certification, ALL also provides programs designed to empower neurodiverse individuals. These programs include life skills education, workforce development, social engagement, relationship-building classes, and resource navigation.

“We are proud to welcome Autism Life and Living to the global network of Certified Autism Centers™,” says Myron Pincomb. “This certification is a testament to their continued efforts to create a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for every individual.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Autism Life and Living is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Autism Life and Living

Autism Life and Living (ALL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Arizona, founded by a dedicated mother of two young men with autism. Driven by the urgent need for long-term housing and meaningful support options for her sons and others like them, she created ALL as a beacon of hope for youth and young adults with autism and other intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD).

ALL provides programs designed to empower neurodiverse individuals through life skills education, workforce development, social engagement, relationship-building classes, and resource navigation. With a long-term vision of creating a safe, inclusive, independent living community, ALL is committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable among us have the opportunity to live self-directed lives filled with safety, dignity, and purpose.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.