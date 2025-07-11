Peachtree TV and Gray Media Announce Broadcast Partnership to Serve Up INTENNSE Tennis in Georgia

Coverage begins this Saturday with Pre-Show at 1:30 PM

ATLANTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peachtree Sports Network , a Gray Media station, and the INTENNSE Tennis league announced today a partnership that will make it the exclusive television broadcast partner in the Georgia market. This collaboration will bring the innovative and high-energy professional tennis league directly to homes across the state, offering fans unprecedented access to the sport's reimagined format.INTENNSE Tennis, which launched its inaugural season with a focus on faster-paced, fan-centric competition, has quickly captivated audiences with its unique approach to the sport. This partnership with Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) and Gray Media solidifies INTENNSE's commitment to growing its reach and engaging with the passionate tennis community in Georgia, where the league hosts all of this season's matches."Our partnership with PSN and Gray Media will bring the excitement of INTENNSE Tennis to every corner of Georgia," said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. "This partnership is a significant step in exposing fans to our format. It will give them an unparalleled viewing experience and we are confident that viewers at home will take to the electrifying action that defines INTENNSE Tennis."The agreement grants PSN exclusive broadcast rights for all INTENNSE Tennis matches, including live match coverage and dedicated programming. This partnership underscores Gray Media's commitment to delivering compelling local content and supporting innovative sports initiatives that resonate with its audience.PSN is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH 17.2, as well as Comcast, Spectrum, and streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo. Peachtree Sports Network is also carried free over the air on Gray-owned stations in Albany (WGCW 36.4), Augusta (WGAT 17.3), Columbus (WCTA 47.3), Macon (WPGA 50.1), and Savannah (WPHJ 19.3), Georgia.All broadcasts will feature lead announcer JY Aubone to provide fans with expert breakdowns, strategic insights, and behind-the-scenes storytelling, as well as a rotating team of guest commentators with industry insights and real-world experience.INTENNSE Tennis will air live when the station does not have contractually conflicting programming.Coverage begins this weekend:Saturday, July 12● 1:30 PM: Pre-Show● 2:00 PM: Team Jacksonville vs. Challenge Team● 6:30 PM: Pre-Show● 7:00 PM: Team Atlanta vs. Team TampaDue to conflict, Sunday’s broadcast will stream live on Twitch and YouTube and be rebroadcast later that evening.Sunday, July 13● 1:30 PM: Pre-Show● 2:00 PM Team Jacksonville vs. Team Tampa● 7:00 PM* Pre-Show● 7:30 PM* Team Jacksonville vs. Team Tampa*Recorded earlier in the day.Further details regarding broadcast schedules and special programming will be announced in the coming weeks on PSN and INTENNSE Tennis' official channels.About Peachtree Sports Network:Gray Media made a heavy sports investment in its home city when they launched Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) in October 2023. PSN has broadcast partnerships with the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Hawks (NBA), College Park Skyhawks (G-league), Atlanta Dream (WNBA), Score Atlanta (high school football), Atlanta Hustle (Ultimate Disc League), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), EchoPark Speedway, and Georgia Swarm (Lacrosse). WANF and WPCH have served Atlanta communities for more than 50 years with local news, weather, sports, and entertainment. WANF & WPCH are owned by Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information visit peachtreesportsnet.com.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy, and new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisFacebook: /INTENNSE

