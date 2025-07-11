MPLT Healthcare Ranks #54 Among South Florida Business Journal’s Largest Private Companies

MPLT Healthcare has been named one of South Florida’s largest private companies, moving up to #54 on the South Florida Business Journal’s 2025 list.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare has been named one of South Florida’s largest private companies, moving up to #54 on the South Florida Business Journal’s 2025 list. The company ranked #60 last year, making this year’s climb a clear sign of continued growth and momentum. While a number of healthcare staffing firms were also recognized, MPLT has consistently ranked as one of the top performers in South Florida’s healthcare staffing industry.

Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “We’re so proud to be recognized once again among South Florida’s largest private companies. This kind of growth wouldn’t be possible without our team and the way they show up every day, living out our core values and doing such incredible work. It’s always meaningful to see those efforts acknowledged, and we’re excited to see what’s see what the future holds for MPLT.”

The South Florida Business Journal’s Largest Private Companies list includes businesses headquartered in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, which collectively generated over $87.23 billion in combined revenue in 2024 and employ more than 33,550 people locally. The complete rankings can be found here.

About MPLT Healthcare

With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.

About South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal is a leading source for the latest business news and events in South Florida, offering insights that help readers grow their businesses and compete more effectively. To learn more or subscribe, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida.

