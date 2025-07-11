Governors Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture Meeting Notice

July 11, 2025 The Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture Committees will be meeting in hybrid format on Thursday, July 17th at the following times: Labor, Education & Development Subcommittee – 9:00 AM Environment & Natural Resources Subcommittee – 11:00 AM Agritourism & Value Added Agriculture Subcommittee – 2:00 pm All meetings will have an in-person option hosted at MDA Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. Please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary, for more information and call-in options ( harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov

