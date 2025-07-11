Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,790 in the last 365 days.

Governors Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture Meeting Notice

The Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture Committees will be meeting in hybrid format on Thursday, July 17th at the following times:

Labor, Education & Development Subcommittee – 9:00 AM

Environment & Natural Resources Subcommittee – 11:00 AM

Agritourism & Value Added Agriculture Subcommittee – 2:00 pm

All meetings will have an in-person option hosted at MDA Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. Please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary, for more information and call-in options (harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governors Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture Meeting Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more