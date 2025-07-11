Mitigation Citizen Advisory Committee to meet July 25
Comunicado de Prensa en español
The public is invited to attend a July 25, 2025 virtual meeting of the state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding. People interested in attending the meeting can view the agenda and register prior to the meeting at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/news/events/cac-mtg-072525.
What: CDBG-Mitigation Citizen Advisory Committee Public Meeting
When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025
Where: Virtual meeting; register to attend online
The Citizen Advisory Committee is a 15-member committee established by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) and State Disaster Recovery Task Force to increase transparency in the use of CDBG-MIT funds, obtain public input on proposed mitigation activities, and serve as an ongoing public forum to inform CDBG-MIT projects and programs. Committee members include representatives from areas of North Carolina defined by HUD as “Most Impacted and Distressed” by hurricanes Matthew and/or Florence, as well as representatives with relevant technical and industry experience.
A division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, NCORR administers programs that support long-term disaster recovery, community development and affordable housing. Learn more at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.
