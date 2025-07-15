ProAct Safety CEO to Present at ASSP’s Safety 2025 Annual Conference in Orlando

Shawn Galloway

Shawn Galloway to discuss improving perceived value through the correct focus.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced that CEO Shawn M. Galloway has been selected to present at the prestigious American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2025 conference. The event will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and will feature more than 200 educational sessions.Session #7009 Thursday, July 24 (7:30-8:30am)Successful Safety Strategies Involve 10 Focus NecessitiesTo achieve success in safety, there are ten areas in which organizations must focus energy and resources. Few organizations have the bandwidth to excel in each area simultaneously. This session explains these ten focus necessities and provides a guide on gathering perspectives from key stakeholders to prioritize an improvement plan or create a more robust safety improvement strategy.Find more of ProAct Safety events at https://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, is an expert in safety excellence. With over twenty years of experience, he is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. Shawn has become a trusted partner to leading organizations across various industries worldwide. He ranks in the top 1% of the most prolific writers in his field, having authored over 400 articles and several bestselling books. He also launched the world’s first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence. As a recognized authority in safety, Shawn has received awards such as being named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, among others.He has appeared as a guest on Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety magazines and podcasts. Shawn is also a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and the Fast Company Executive Board, allowing him to influence safety strategy and thinking at the executive level.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.