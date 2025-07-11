Submit Release
Discover nature at a free MDC frog gigging clinic July 25

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids ages 5-15 to experience frog gigging at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area on July 25, from 8-11 p.m. Participants will be given the opportunity to taste cooked frog legs and experience frog gigging firsthand at the hatchery ponds. 

Frog gigging, or frogging, is fun for all ages and an entertaining way of interacting with Missouri’s wildlife. Not only does this activity keep kids busy, but it also can provide food for families. This year’s frog season began at sunset on June 30 and will continue through Oct. 31. The daily limit is eight bullfrogs or green frogs combined and 16 in possession. Participants for this event will not need a permit.

Frogging equipment for this event will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a flashlight. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FD. For more information, contact Conservation Agent Chase Wright at 660-641-3345 or by email at Chase.Wright@mdc.mo.gov

Blind Pony Fish Hatchery is located at 16285 Blind Pony Hatchery Drive. From Sweet Springs at I-70, go north one mile on Highway 127, then east 6.5 miles on Route ZZ.  

