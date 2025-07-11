Governor Ivey Announces 58 New First Class Pre-K Classrooms for the 2025-2026 School Year

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced 58 new first class Pre-K classrooms for the 2025-2026 school year. The continued expansion of the state’s nationally recognized program in partnership with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) will bring the total number of First Class Pre-K classrooms to 1,528 and expand access to high-quality early learning opportunities for children across the state.

“The early years of a child’s life are the most critical for laying the foundation for all future learning, behavior and health. High-quality prekindergarten programs like Alabama’s First Class Pre-K don’t just prepare our children for kindergarten, they lay the foundation for lifelong achievement,” said Governor Ivey. “By adding these new classrooms, we are not only investing in our children, we are investing in the future of Alabama.”

Over the last two years, the ADECE has placed a renewed focus on strengthening program quality while increasing grant awards to better support classrooms. The percentage of First Class Pre-K teachers on a waiver has dropped from 14% for the 2022-2023 school year to just under 7% in 2024-2025. This significant progress reflects the state’s strong commitment to quality education.

To support rising program costs and ensure every classroom meets high-quality standards, the ADECE has increased individual grant amounts by 30% since 2022-2023 helping programs attract and retain qualified teachers, improve classroom resources and expand access in high-need areas.

“Our commitment to quality is unwavering,” said ADECE Secretary Ami Brooks. “We know that access alone is not enough. By holding the line on credentialing and increasing the financial resources available to support classrooms, we are making sure that every child, regardless of zip code, has access to a high-quality pre-k experience that truly prepares them for success.”

Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program has been recognized by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) as the top state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country for 19 consecutive years. Research shows that children who participate in the program are more likely to succeed academically, demonstrate stronger school readiness and maintain that advantage throughout their education. These long-term gains underscore the value of expanding access to high-quality early learning for all Alabama children.

For more information about First Class Pre-K, visit children.alabama.gov/adece/first-class-pre-k.

