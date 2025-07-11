15U Girls Villarreal Houston SCL State Classic League 15U Houston Girls at El estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal Houston 15U Girls Academy Team Earns Promotion to STX State Classic League for 2025/26 Season

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston 15U Girls Academy Team Earns Promotion to STX State Classic League for 2025/26 SeasonVillarreal Houston Soccer Academy is proud to announce that our 15U Girls Academy Team has officially been promoted to the South Texas Youth Soccer Association’s State Classic League (STX SCL) for the upcoming 2025/26 season.This achievement marks a historic milestone for our program and is a testament to the grit, tenacity, and passion of this talented group of local athletes. Following a phenomenal campaign through Fall 2024 and Spring 2025, the team demonstrated consistency, growth, and a deep commitment to development—both on and off the field.The girls’ incredible year also included an international experience, as they traveled to Spain to represent Villarreal Houston in the Villarreal CF Academy Cup and Yellow Cup Summer Tournament. Competing against top-level opponents, including two matches against the Villarreal CF 3rd Division Academy Team, our players rose to the challenge with intensity, determination, and an eagerness to improve every game.Now, as we gear up for the 2025/26 season, we are thrilled to kick off play in the SCL, the most competitive platform in South Texas Youth Soccer. The league offers our players greater exposure, a higher level of competition, and the chance to compete against some of the strongest programs in the region—positioning them for long-term success.We are especially proud to be the only 15U Girls team in the Northeast Houston area participating in the State Classic League. This advancement reflects the growth of our girls’ program and Villarreal Houston’s continued commitment to developing high-level female athletes in our community.To build on this momentum, we are now inviting experienced and high-performing players born in 2010 and 2011 to try out for a spot on our 15U Girls Performance Team. Tryouts will take place on Monday, July 15th from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Fall Creek Sports Complex in Humble, TX. All interested players must register online at www.villarrealhouston.com to attend.We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this exceptional group of young women. Let’s go Villarreal Houston—we play with heart, we play with purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.