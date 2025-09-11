Kalel Coronel Jonathan Gonzales Jacob Matthew McLain

Three Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Players Selected to Compete at Prestigious Madrid Football Cup in Spain

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy is proud to announce that three of its standout players — Jacob Matthew McLain, Jonathan Gonzales, and Kalel Coronel, all from Humble, Texas — have been selected to participate in the world-renowned Madrid Football Cup , taking place in Madrid, Spain from September 19–21, 2025.The Madrid Football Cup is recognized as one of the top U14 tournaments in the world, drawing elite youth teams from iconic clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Many of today’s brightest stars — including Jamal Musiala, Phil Foden, and Warren Zaïre-Emery — have showcased their talent at this prestigious competition in past editions.Participation in this exclusive, invitation-only tournament was made possible through Villarreal Houston’s strategic collaboration with D10 Football Club in Argentina. This partnership is part of Villarreal Houston’s broader international network, which also includes formal ties to Villarreal CF in Spain, Villarreal academies in Mexico, and an exclusive partnership with Coerver Coaching in Europe.“Unique opportunities like this are what make Villarreal Academy in Houston one of the top clubs in the area for international exposure,” said Jennifer Coronel, Director of Communications for Villarreal Houston Academy. “Every child’s development path is different, and we embrace that. Through our international partnerships, players are exposed not only to different styles of play but also to invaluable cultural and educational experiences.”Earlier this summer, Villarreal Houston took five teams to Spain to compete in an international tournament and play at Estadio de la Cerámica, the home of Villarreal CF, as part of its ongoing mission to give young athletes global opportunities.Families interested in offering their children similar opportunities are invited to request a tryout at www.villarrealhouston.com or call (281) 962-4920 for more information.

