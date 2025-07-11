Composer Rob 'Diggy' Morrison Honored with Prestigious ACE Award for Creative Excellence

Composer Rob Diggy with ACE Award for Best Series

BET+ Composer Rob Diggy Morrison Receives Top Honors for Scoring Excellence at Inaugural Atlanta-Based ACE Awards

I’m beyond proud to share that I’ve received an ACE HONORS AWARD for my work as the film score composer on The Family Business. This recognition is a testament to the excellence in the work I do.” — Rob "Diggy" Morrison

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The music behind one of BET+’s most captivating and successful dramas has officially been honored at the highest level. Acclaimed composer Rob “Diggy” Morrison has been awarded the 2025 ACE Honors Award (Awards for Creative Excellence) for his outstanding musical work on the award-winning series, The Family Business, recently named 2025 Best Series.Founded by Dr. Chandon Carter, the ACE Honors celebrate the highest level of innovation and ingenuity across the arts, content creation, and the entertainment industry. Dr. Carter’s vision for the awards is to uplift the powerful stories behind creative achievements and inspire future generations to pursue purpose-driven excellence. The inaugural ceremony took place at the historic Atlanta City Hall on Saturday, May 17, 2025, and recognized individuals who represent boldness, brilliance, and creative influence in their respective fields. Rob Diggy Morrison , known as “The Sixth Man of Music”, has been the driving force behind the emotional tone and cinematic mood of The Family Business for three incredible seasons. His ability to elevate scenes with powerful scoring has made him an irreplaceable part of the show’s success, resonating with audiences season after season.“I’m beyond proud to share that I’ve received an ACE HONORS AWARD for my work as the film score composer on The Family Business,” said Morrison. “This recognition is a true testament to the excellence in the work I do. Huge thanks to my incredible publicist, Desirae L. Benson , for always believing in me and making these moments possible.”As his publicist and proud advocate, Desirae L. Benson shared, “Rob Diggy is more than a composer—he’s a sonic architect. His ability to shape entire worlds through music is what sets him apart. This award is not only well-deserved—it’s long overdue. It’s an honor to represent a creative force of his caliber.”Morrison’s music continues to shape the cultural and emotional fabric of television, and with this award, his legacy is officially etched among the most impactful creators in entertainment.About Rob Diggy MorrisonRob “Diggy” Morrison is a Grammy-winning composer, producer, and music director best known for his dynamic film and television scoring. With a gift for creating soundscapes that elevate storytelling, Rob has worked across genres and platforms, most notably serving as the composer for the hit BET+ series Carl Weber’s The Family Business. Nicknamed “The Sixth Man of Music,” he is revered for his versatility, innovation, and impeccable ear.About the ACE HonorsThe Awards for Creative Excellence (ACE Honors) were founded to spotlight visionaries in the fields of Arts, Content Creation, and Entertainment. Held in Atlanta, the cultural capital of the South, the ACE Honors bring together the trailblazers, tastemakers, and forward thinkers whose creativity fuels global conversations. The inaugural awards ceremony took place at Atlanta City Hall in May 2025, ushering in a new era of acknowledgment for creators who are transforming their industries with integrity and imagination.About Carl Weber & The Family BusinessCarl Weber, a New York Times bestselling author and publisher, is the creator and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed BET+ series Carl Weber’s The Family Business, adapted from his popular crime drama book series. The series centers on the Duncan family, who operate a luxurious exotic car dealership in New York by day while secretly managing a powerful criminal empire by night. Since its debut in November 2018, the show has aired five gripping seasons (with a sixth in development), captivating audiences with its richly layered exploration of family loyalty, power struggles, and moral conflict ￼.For press inquiries, interviews, or media appearances for Rob "Diggy" Morrison, please contact Desirae L. BensonEmail: DesiraeBBB@gmail.comWebsite: DesiraeBenson.com

