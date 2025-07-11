Alan-1 Inc. and DSM Arcade Unleash Soda Slam! – A Fizzy New Arcade Sensation Now Available Worldwide

Soda Slam! Super Deluxe model (features giant cans) Soda Slam! Deluxe model Soda Slam! on location test

Soda Slam is a new video arcade & redemption game that serves as Alan-1’s third arcade product release, available in two models

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc., in collaboration with DSM Arcade, is thrilled to announce the global release of Soda Slam !, a vibrant, family-friendly arcade game designed to electrify family entertainment centers (FECs) and arcade venues worldwide. Now available for order through distributors, Soda Slam! is shipping now, bringing high-energy fun to arcades just in time for the summer season.Soda Slam! reimagines classic arcade gameplay with a modern twist, challenging players to fill soda cups with speed and precision in a dazzling, soda-themed environment. Featuring a massive 65-inch 4K screen, bubble-filled 2-way “tap” joysticks, and dynamic RGB lighting powered by Alan-1’s VAS System, the game is a visual and interactive spectacle. It is available with giant, eye-catching fiberglass soda can designs, or without.Its two-player stations and integration with the Major League eSports (MLeS) app enable competitive play, allowing players to track scores, earn achievements, and join global tournaments, ensuring endless replayability.“Soda Slam! is a game-changer for arcades, blending nostalgic gameplay with cutting-edge technology to create an unforgettable experience for players of all ages,” said James Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at Alan-1 Inc. “We’re excited to see it fizz up the global arcade scene and bring families together for fun, competitive moments.”Already generating buzz, Soda Slam! has been successfully tested at Boondocks and Fat Cats FEC locations in Utah, earning rave reviews for its engaging gameplay and striking design. The games have also exceeded earnings expectations, showing a projected ROI of only 6-9 months. Regarding the performance of the game, Zach Harmon of Fat Cats stated: "We've seen people of all ages playing and competing with each other. It performs on par with solid game pieces like Grand Piano Keys & Quick Drop. I would definitely recommend the game."The game can operate either as a redemption game for earning eTickets, or it can be set to Amusement Mode where it is playable just for points. This is where the MLeS integration comes into play, allowing users to track their score, get a notification on their phone if someone beat that score, earn achievements, and more.To sweeten the deal, Alan-1 is offering a 60-day “Earn or Return” guarantee. This allows buyers to try out Soda Slam risk-free by offering a full refund (minus any freight) on the game if you are not satisfied with its earnings after 60 days.Made in the USA, Soda Slam! is the third arcade title produced by Alan-1, following Asteroids Recharged and Avian Knights. It is available worldwide, including through Alan-1’s international partners.For more information or to place an order, visit https://alan-1.com or contact your local arcade distributor. Quench your thirst for fun and experience Soda Slam! today! Media Kit with additional assets on Soda Slam! is also available.About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer that proudly produces arcade cabinets in its privately owned manufacturing facility located near Utah’s “Silicon Slopes” region. This ensures the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Headquartered in the U.S.A., the company has offices in Sunnyvale, California, and Tooele and American Fork, Utah. Alan-1 is dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and entertainment while capturing the magic of classic video games. For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com If you would like to schedule a factory tour of Alan-1’s manufacturing facilities, which are approximately 30 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3. The Alan-1 team looks forward to hosting you!About DSM ArcadeDSM Arcade specializes in creating innovative arcade games that captivates players and provides venues with unique gaming experiences. Headquartered in Des Moines, IA, their collaboration with Alan-1 Inc. on Soda Slam! builds on their success with titles like Perfect Pour, delivering fresh, exciting experiences to the arcade industry.END OF LINE

Soda Slam! Official Trailer

