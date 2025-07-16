Harmony, Martinsburg Now Offers Innovative, Drug-Free NeuroStar TMS Therapy for Depression

The Harmony team taking part in a TMS training event

Harmony, Martinsburg offers NeuroStar TMS, a non-drug, FDA-cleared therapy for depression. Safe, effective, and covered by most insurances, with proven results.

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony, a Member of Transformations Care Network, is proud to now offer NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy at its Martinsburg, West Virginia mental health clinic. TMS is a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for major depression without the common side effects of medication. It is FDA-cleared to treat depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide. If you have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) and have not experienced relief from antidepressants, NeuroStar TMS might be right for you!NeuroStar TMS uses focused magnetic pulses (similar in strength to an MRI), to revitalize underactive areas of the brain involved in regulating mood. When these regions are underactive, depression can result. “Waking up” these regions can have a lasting effect on depression, making long-term remission from depression a reality for many people. A typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression. TMS therapy is a highly effective treatment option for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, offering renewed hope and lasting relief.A real-world study reported an 83% response rate. This means that 83% of patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle saw measurable improvement in their depression symptoms. The same real-world study reported a 62% remission rate. This means that 62% of patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle likely wouldn’t be diagnosed with MDD if they were first being evaluated by their doctor.Harmony is proud to provide TMS clients with seamless access to psychiatric providers and therapists, all within the same clinical location. This integrated approach enhances treatment by promoting a holistic, personalized care plan tailored to each individual’s needs.At Harmony, TMS treatments are supervised by highly trained interventional psychiatry specialists, with personalized treatment plans crafted by experienced psychiatric professionals.The Martinsburg clinic is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how NeuroStar TMS can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients, call 304-410-0681 or visit https://www.grwhealth.com/schedule-appointment/ About Harmony and Transformations Care NetworkHarmony is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Harmony team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

