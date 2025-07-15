Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash Announces New CEO

Mark Dwyer, MHA, PT, FACHE, Appointed Chief Executive Officer

We are excited about Mark’s long-standing tenure in rehabilitation leadership and education that he brings to our Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital in Blue Ash” — Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Chief Operating Officer

BLUE ASH, OK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Dwyer brings over 30 years of leadership expertise in medical rehabilitation services across healthcare systems and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Most recently, he has served as CEO and Area CEO in two distinct states within the Midwest region. With clinical expertise in physical therapy, Mark has taught in academic settings, developed and led workshops on healthcare leadership, coding, reimbursement, and Medicare regulations, and served as an Adjunct Faculty Member.

"We are excited about Mark’s long-standing tenure in rehabilitation leadership and education that he brings to our Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital in Blue Ash. His clinical physical therapy background is a bonus to his leadership expertise to ensure our rehabilitation hospital delivers the highest quality care to our patients by an inspired therapy team," said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis Rehab Partners.

Mark earned a Bachelor of Physical Therapy and a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Kansas. He is an American College of Healthcare Executives Fellow and has held multiple board and chair positions in professional and community organizations.

About Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash

The rehabilitation hospital at 4291 Parkview Drive, Blue Ash, OH, opened in 2024 and is a 3-story, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms, owned by Nobis Hospital Investments. People with disabling illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and rehabilitation-trained nurses, along with the hospital care team, will develop an intensive rehabilitation program for each patient during their hospital stay.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, LLC

Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, LLC is the parent company for Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC, which brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab has currently opened 18 hospitals and has another six under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

