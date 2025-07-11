Traffic pattern changes ahead as Medora project progresses

BISMARCK, N.D. – In the weeks ahead, drivers can expect multiple traffic pattern changes on the Medora Business Loop and City Section project.

Week of July 14: The roundabout will open for full use. Work will continue on the southeast corner of the Chateau Road intersection until the expected fall completion date.

Week of July 21: Crews will install bridge girders. Expect short-term traffic impacts on Pacific Avenue as materials are delivered and lifted into place.

Mid-August: The north side bridge deck will be poured followed by barrier and rail installation. Once complete, traffic will shift to the north side as crews begin work on the south side deck.

This project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure as the city prepares for increased visitors with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The NDDOT is committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.