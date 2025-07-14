Francine Wunder Joins Alpert Jewish Family Service as Chief Development Officer

Alpert JFS Francine Wunder

Veteran Fundraising and Communications Executive to Help Advance the Mission of Leading Palm Beach County Human Services Organization

It’s an honor to join Alpert Jewish Family Service, an organization deeply rooted in compassion, dignity and impact. I look forward to advancing our mission by building meaningful partnerships...” — Francine Wunder

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Francine Wunder as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Wunder will lead all development, donor engagement, and fundraising strategies for the nationally accredited nonprofit, which provides essential services to more than 12,000 individuals annually across communities from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach.Alpert JFS is a trusted leader in delivering high-quality, compassionate care to children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. With a professional team of over 100 skilled staff, the organization provides critical programs and services that promote emotional and physical well-being, safety, and independence.Wunder brings more than two decades of experience in strategic fundraising, marketing, and communications for mission-driven organizations. Most recently, she served as Chief Development Officer at Jewish Community Services of South Florida, where she led transformational initiatives in major gifts, endowments, and donor engagement. Her professional background includes leadership roles at Panasonic, GTB/WPP, Wayne State University, Henry Ford Health System, and the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit.“It’s an honor to join Alpert Jewish Family Service, an organization deeply rooted in compassion, dignity and impact,” said Wunder. “I look forward to advancing our mission by building meaningful partnerships that ensure our most vulnerable community members receive the care and support they deserve.”Known for her innovative campaigns and ability to cultivate strong donor relationships, Wunder is also an active member of the Palm Beach philanthropic community and has served in leadership roles on several nonprofit boards. She is actively involved in both the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Junior League of the Palm Beaches.Wunder, who is a resident of Palm Beach, is a graduate of the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor and has an M.A. in Telecommunications from Goerge Mason University. She also holds accreditation from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a member of its esteemed Counselors Academy.“We are thrilled to welcome Francine to our leadership team,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “Her experience, vision, and passion for helping others will play a critical role in expanding our impact and ensuring long-term sustainability for the communities we serve.”To learn more about Alpert JFS and its services, visit www.alpertjfs.org About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For over 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.

