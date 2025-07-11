WV Wesleyan College President Dr. James Moore joins Secretary Kris Warner for "Just Three Questions!" to discuss jobs skills needed for today's workforce

Buckhannon, W.Va. – On the road again for “Just Three Questions!”, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner recently traveled to West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) in Buckhannon. Secretary Warner and WVWC President Dr. James Moore discussed the role the College plays in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities in the world of business.

WVWC is a private, four-year residential liberal arts and sciences college. Founded in 1890, the College is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Dr. Moore says, "As a liberal arts and sciences institution, one of the things we value perhaps more highly than anything is the ability for our students to graduate with strong critical thinking skills, the ability to communicate with people outside of their majors, their disciplines, and to be creative problem solvers and to work collaboratively in groups."

"It's those types of skills that help graduates thrive in the workforce and can lead to entrepreneurial ideas and opportunities," Secretary Warner said about the interview. "College campuses are some of the most likely venues for entrepreneurs to get their start and to be inspired," Secretary Warner added.

Advances in technology also inspire students. "More and more technology is accelerating the rate of change that we're all experiencing. And one of the things that we do here very well is that we teach students how to do the things that robots can't do. So, I think that's for any institution like ours, that's the role that we need to play with one graduate at a time, putting people out there into the workforce that yes, have the skills necessary to do their jobs, but can work creatively and collaboratively with other people. It's so needed right now," said Dr. Moore.

The interview with Dr. Moore and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.