Downtown Delray Beach is Booming with New Restaurants, Retailers and Global Companies

Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Celebrates Growth in Downtown Business District

Downtown Delray Beach continues to thrive. We’re not only welcoming exciting new retailers, restaurants, and businesses to our district, we’re also filling vacancies swiftly as leases turn over.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is thrilled to welcome a wave of exciting new businesses—from vibrant restaurants and unique boutiques to the arrival of major global players in the communications industry.Downtown Delray is heating up as the ultimate destination to dine, shop, and do business. Leading the charge are two powerhouse communications companies—Vertical Bridge and Digital Bridge—which are bringing their global headquarters to the highly anticipated Sundy Village, right at the iconic corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue.“Downtown Delray Beach continues to thrive,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority. “We’re not only welcoming exciting new retailers, restaurants, and businesses to our district, both small and large—we’re also filling vacancies swiftly as leases turn over. The pace of activity and reinvestment is a strong sign of a vibrant, healthy downtown.”Visitors and residents to Downtown Delray Beach can now enjoy the following new additions – all of which are now open:RESTAURANTS & CAFES:Roka Hula, a Modern Asian Cuisine and Tiki Bar with an immersive seductive ambiance. Located at 270 E. Atlantic Ave.Segreto Italia, a charming Italian restaurant, just opened in the heart of Pineapple Grove at 301 NE 3rd Ave.Lattes and Licks serves gourmet popsicles and handcrafted coffee in a cozy, laid-back space. Located at 1214 E. Atlantic Ave.Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse offers a Chef-inspired menu with a variation of legendary aged boutique cut steaks, market fresh seafood and chef-crafted seasonal features. Located at 601 E. Atlantic Ave, Suite 109.Good Night John Boy, located at 33 SE 3rd Ave, is bringing the 70s/80s retro vibes to Delray Beach. Experience a groovy atmosphere with disco balls, neon lights and nostalgic décor.Icy Bean offers the perfect blend of Hawaiian Shave Ice and gourmet specialty coffees in a cozy beachside café. Located at 1200 East Atlantic Ave.Grooves’ Kitchen & Daiquiris, where flavor, vibes and soulful hospitality meet, is a fusion of Southern comfort, soulful flavors and electric energy. Located at 404 W Atlantic Ave.Kapow Noodle Bar offers an immersive dining experience where modern Asian cuisine meets South Florida’s vibrant energy. Complete with a private karaoke room, innovative cocktail program, and more. Located at 32 SE 2nd Ave.Gabriella’s Modern Italian, located at 40 NE 7th Ave, Suite 160, provides an extraordinary dining experience with exquisite food, delicious cocktails and unmatched service. It’s the place where old-world Italy meets modern vibes.Glimmer Café transforms everyday dining into an enchanting experience, inspired by the charm of a classic European café. Guests can enjoy decadent specialty coffees and matcha, creative smoothies and juices, freshly baked pastries, indulgent sandwiches and toasts, salads and bowls, desserts and wine. Located at 325 NE 3rd Ave.Gesto Pizzeria uses hand-stretched dough and the finest ingredients to blend tradition with creativity for a dining experience that’s as bold as it is delicious. Taste the art of pizza at 522 E. Atlantic Ave.Novecento is an Argentinian steakhouse with Italian influences showcasing fresh pastas, handmade empanadas in addition to handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine list. Located at 116 NE 6th Ave.RETAIL, FITNESS, SPAS and OTHER BUSINESSES:Free People is now open at 310-B E. Atlantic Ave. This women’s clothing boutique has a bohemian-inspired collection of dresses, jackets, shoes and accessories.Huk, open now at 310-A E. Atlantic Ave, features fishing clothes with personality. They use peak performance fabrics allowing anglers to fish in comfort.SeaZen Boutique, the newest boutique for eco-friendly clothing pieces, including yoga wear, linens and organic cotton, is located beachside at 1210 East Atlantic Avenue.Iron Valor CrossFit encompasses everything from CrossFit and strength training to endurance work, shaping clients both physically and mentally. Located at 360 NE 4th Street.MAK ON THE AVE is all about True Beauty and offers rejuvenating facials, luxurious hair treatments and lash extensions to help you look and feel your best. Located at 900 E Atlantic Ave, Suite 16A.Keha Wellness, dedicated to providing high-quality herbal teas and tinctures that promote overall well-being and natural healing. Located inside Delray Beach Kollective at 424 East Atlantic Avenue.Forme Pilates Studio has a vision to create a high end, beautifully designed and uplifting space where clients can experience the transformative power of Pilates. Located at 12 SE 1st Ave, Suite 101.Lume by Masick specializes in custom landscape lighting that enhances the beauty, safety and value of your property. Located at 190 SE 5th Avenue.Amanda / James Studiola is a new private working studio in the heart of Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District. The Studiola is an extension of Amanda James Gallery but is only accessible by appointment or during Delray’s monthly First Friday Art Walk. Located at 336 NE 3rd Ave.Tweeds Custom Suits, now located at 401 E Atlantic Avenue, was founded in 2019 by Donald Carlson, who travelled Florida building his custom clothing business for three years. Five years later, Tweeds has locations in Sarasota, Tampa, St Pete, Naples, Orlando, and now Delray Beach!Star Med Spa invites you to experience the rejuvenating power of its noninvasive treatments! Its expert team is dedicated to helping you achieve your best skin with personalized care, and cutting-edge techniques. Located at 411 E Atlantic Ave, Suite 200E.Core Shake Studio, a family-owned studio that offers classes based on the Lagree method, is located at 401 W Atlantic Avenue, Suite R10. The workouts are designed to be low-impact, high-intensity and focus on core, strength and muscular endurance training using Mega former machines.NewYou Medical Spa offers luxurious facials, body contouring, massage and manicures/pedicures. Led by a renowned skin specialist, the spa provides expert care and personalized treatments at 200 NE 2nd Ave, Suite 104.Amaira Med Spa & Surgical is home to rejuvenation. From simple self-care to transformative treatments, they offer a complete menu of high-end beauty and aesthetic services that let you relax in luxury. Located at 246 NE 6th Ave, Suite 100.Visual Adjectives is an independent book publisher comprised of a team of publishers, actors, teachers, and artists who provide production services and solutions to get books published. Located at 186 NW 5th Ave.Global Mart is a convenience store located at 50 SE 6th Ave, Suite 2. Inside you can find everything from drinks to snacks to beach accessories.Sapotille, formerly a pop-up store, imagines fashion as an art and brings bold, vivid colors and textures into their clothing that are designed in France and Italy. Located at 321 E. Atlantic Ave., Suite 2.The following businesses will open in Downtown Delray Beach in the coming months:True Vegan by Chef Rahein will be opening in early fall at 123 E. Atlantic Ave and will feature a bold, health-focused full plant-based menu. Exact date TBA.Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest will open its third location in Downtown Delray in early fall at 105 E. Atlantic Ave. It will feature southwestern cuisine and the largest selection of tequila on the East Coast.Beach Club Pizza is moving into the former Lionfish and Sugar Factory location at 307 E. Atlantic Ave. Exact date TBD.Popup Bagels, a bagel and schmear shop with a cult following, is coming to Pineapple Grove at 257 NE 2nd Avenue. Exact date TBD.The Rabbit Hole, which has offered vegan comfort food since 2019 in South Florida, will open its first Delray Beach location in the 98 NW 5th Avenue building. Exact date TBA.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray

