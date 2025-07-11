Maryland Students Win 26 Medals at National SkillsUSA Conference with Half Finishing in the Top 10
BALTIMORE (July 11, 2025) – The SkillsUSA Maryland student delegation brought home 26 medals from the 61st Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), held this summer in Atlanta. A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 94 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,800 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Maryland students competing in Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Promotional Bulletin Board and Sheet Metal are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Community Service, Digital Cinema Production, Firefighting, Nurse Assisting and Photography, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Advertising Design, Audio Production, Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, Mobile Robotics Technology, Photography, and Restaurant Service.
“Maryland’s SkillsUSA students have once again proven the power of high-quality Career and Technical Education,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Their success on the national stage reflects not only their talent and hard work, but also the dedication of our educators and the strength of our CTE programs.”
SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens, has a statewide membership of 5,100 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.
The following students placed in the top 10 in the national competition:
SkillsUSA Maryland National Top 10 – 2025 National Leadership and Skills Conference
Gold Medal – Criminal Justice (College/PS)
Mary Klezer
Carroll Community College – Carroll County
Gold Medal – Culinary Arts
Bridget Long
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
Gold Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board
Team D – Hayley Boore, Lucy Connor, Rylee Lease
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
Gold Medal – Sheet Metal
Andrew Winkler
Frederick County Career & Technology Center – Frederick County
Silver Medal – Community Service
Team B – Levi Phelps, Troy Godwin, Landon Webb
Carroll County Career & Techology Center – Carroll County
Silver Medal – Digital Cinema Production (College/PS)
Team A – Nicholas Vu, Oliver Staley
Carroll Community College – Carroll County
Silver Medal – Firefighting
Oliver Fox
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County
Silver Medal – Nurse Assisting
Alana Jones
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
Silver Medal – Photography (College/PS)
Morgan Robbins
Carroll Community College – Carroll County
Bronze Medal – Advertising Design
Jamie Caero
North Point High School for STI – Charles County
Bronze Medal – Audio Production
Team L – Dwight Brooks, Liam McGowan
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County
Bronze Medal – Early Childhood Education
Sullivan Kynzee
Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County
Bronze Medal – Entrepreneurship
Team Z – Jackson DuPee, Evelyn Elder, Tiiu Nomm, Holly Braughton
Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County
Bronze Medal – Mobile Robotics Technology (Middle School)
Team C – Victor Rohrs, Lydia Beegle
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
Bronze Medal – Photography
Kyle DelRegno
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
Bronze Medal – Restaurant Service
Isabella Izquieta-Cochamanidis
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
4th Place – Cyber Security
Team H – Aiden Fischer, Alec Foxx
Cecil County School Of Technology – Cecil County
4th Place – Engineering Technology-Design
Team C – Molly Mikalauskas, Owen Figuli, Luke Petersen
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
4th Place – Job Interview
Maya Foy-Filer
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
5th Place – Internetworking
Morgon Staples
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
5th Place – Medical Math
Jessica Liu
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
6th Place – Action Skills
Kai Marcalus
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
6th Place – Community Action Project
Team A – Bilal Williamson, Summerlynn LaFlame
Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County
6th Place – Crime Scene Investigation
Team S – Kayla Freeman, Kathryn Phillips, Alvani Generillo
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County
6th Place – Criminal Justice
Evan Myers
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
6th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology
Scott Holmes
Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County
6th Place – Outstanding Chapter
Team E – Charlee Lewis, Gianna LiCalzi, Jalena Mason
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County
7th Place – Architectural Drafting
Eliana Gebreegziabhar
Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
7th Place – Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
Max DeLuca
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
7th Place – Career Pathways Showcase-Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources
Team A – Akira Carter, Cynthia Noumy, Denise Walker
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Carpentry
Samantha Nichols
Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County
7th Place – Occupational Health and Safety-Multiple
Team M – Haydein Flores, Matthew Lehr, Lidia Serrano
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
8th Place – Barbering
Gabriela Avalos Reyes
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
8th Place – Dental Assisting
Addison Keen
Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
8th Place – Digital Cinema Production
Team D – Payton Sederquist, Sam Freundel
Carroll County Career & Technology Center- Carroll County
8th Place – Industrial Motor Control
Logan Auer
Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County
8th Place – Information Technology Services
Ian Parsons
Frederick County Career & Technology Center – Frederick County
8th Place – Related Technical Math
Jake Harner
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
8th Place – Telecommunications Cabling
Jahdane Thaxter
Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
9th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone
Team C – Jackson Baer, Adam Oates
Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County
9th Place – Interactive Application and Video Game Development
Team M – Jayden Williams, Kedus Anteneh
Seneca Valley High School – Montgomery County
9th Place – Plumbing
Mason Seitz
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
10th Place – American Spirit
Team P – Madison French, Chloe Waggoner, Sydney Wade
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
10th Place – Graphic Communications
Ashley Collins
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
10th Place – Prepared Speech
Sylvia Calabrese
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
10th Place – Robotics-Urban Search and Rescue (Middle School)
Team C – Travis Sharar, Meara Emerick
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
10th Place – Video Production
Team B – Steli Frank, Tyson Thomas
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County
For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of CTE Student Organizations, Division of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.
Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.
