Maryland Students Win 26 Medals at National SkillsUSA Conference with Half Finishing in the Top 10

BALTIMORE (July 11, 2025) – The SkillsUSA Maryland student delegation brought home 26 medals from the 61st Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), held this summer in Atlanta. A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 94 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,800 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Promotional Bulletin Board and Sheet Metal are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Community Service, Digital Cinema Production, Firefighting, Nurse Assisting and Photography, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Advertising Design, Audio Production, Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, Mobile Robotics Technology, Photography, and Restaurant Service.

“Maryland’s SkillsUSA students have once again proven the power of high-quality Career and Technical Education,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Their success on the national stage reflects not only their talent and hard work, but also the dedication of our educators and the strength of our CTE programs.”

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens, has a statewide membership of 5,100 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.

The following students placed in the top 10 in the national competition:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top 10 – 2025 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold Medal – Criminal Justice (College/PS)

Mary Klezer

Carroll Community College – Carroll County

Gold Medal – Culinary Arts

Bridget Long

Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

Gold Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board

Team D – Hayley Boore, Lucy Connor, Rylee Lease

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

Gold Medal – Sheet Metal

Andrew Winkler

Frederick County Career & Technology Center – Frederick County

Silver Medal – Community Service

Team B – Levi Phelps, Troy Godwin, Landon Webb

Carroll County Career & Techology Center – Carroll County

Silver Medal – Digital Cinema Production (College/PS)

Team A – Nicholas Vu, Oliver Staley

Carroll Community College – Carroll County

Silver Medal – Firefighting

Oliver Fox

Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

Silver Medal – Nurse Assisting

Alana Jones

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

Silver Medal – Photography (College/PS)

Morgan Robbins

Carroll Community College – Carroll County

Bronze Medal – Advertising Design

Jamie Caero

North Point High School for STI – Charles County

Bronze Medal – Audio Production

Team L – Dwight Brooks, Liam McGowan

Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

Bronze Medal – Early Childhood Education

Sullivan Kynzee

Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County

Bronze Medal – Entrepreneurship

Team Z – Jackson DuPee, Evelyn Elder, Tiiu Nomm, Holly Braughton

Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

Bronze Medal – Mobile Robotics Technology (Middle School)

Team C – Victor Rohrs, Lydia Beegle

Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Bronze Medal – Photography

Kyle DelRegno

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

Bronze Medal – Restaurant Service

Isabella Izquieta-Cochamanidis

Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

4th Place – Cyber Security

Team H – Aiden Fischer, Alec Foxx

Cecil County School Of Technology – Cecil County

4th Place – Engineering Technology-Design

Team C – Molly Mikalauskas, Owen Figuli, Luke Petersen

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

4th Place – Job Interview

Maya Foy-Filer

Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

5th Place – Internetworking

Morgon Staples

Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

5th Place – Medical Math

Jessica Liu

Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6th Place – Action Skills

Kai Marcalus

Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

6th Place – Community Action Project

Team A – Bilal Williamson, Summerlynn LaFlame

Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County

6th Place – Crime Scene Investigation

Team S – Kayla Freeman, Kathryn Phillips, Alvani Generillo

Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

6th Place – Criminal Justice

Evan Myers

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

6th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology

Scott Holmes

Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

6th Place – Outstanding Chapter

Team E – Charlee Lewis, Gianna LiCalzi, Jalena Mason

Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

7th Place – Architectural Drafting

Eliana Gebreegziabhar

Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

7th Place – Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

Max DeLuca

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

7th Place – Career Pathways Showcase-Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources

Team A – Akira Carter, Cynthia Noumy, Denise Walker

Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Carpentry

Samantha Nichols

Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County

7th Place – Occupational Health and Safety-Multiple

Team M – Haydein Flores, Matthew Lehr, Lidia Serrano

Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Barbering

Gabriela Avalos Reyes

Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

8th Place – Dental Assisting

Addison Keen

Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

8th Place – Digital Cinema Production

Team D – Payton Sederquist, Sam Freundel

Carroll County Career & Technology Center- Carroll County

8th Place – Industrial Motor Control

Logan Auer

Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

8th Place – Information Technology Services

Ian Parsons

Frederick County Career & Technology Center – Frederick County

8th Place – Related Technical Math

Jake Harner

Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Telecommunications Cabling

Jahdane Thaxter

Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

9th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone

Team C – Jackson Baer, Adam Oates

Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County

9th Place – Interactive Application and Video Game Development

Team M – Jayden Williams, Kedus Anteneh

Seneca Valley High School – Montgomery County

9th Place – Plumbing

Mason Seitz

Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

10th Place – American Spirit

Team P – Madison French, Chloe Waggoner, Sydney Wade

Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

10th Place – Graphic Communications

Ashley Collins

Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

10th Place – Prepared Speech

Sylvia Calabrese

Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

10th Place – Robotics-Urban Search and Rescue (Middle School)

Team C – Travis Sharar, Meara Emerick

Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

10th Place – Video Production

Team B – Steli Frank, Tyson Thomas

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of CTE Student Organizations, Division of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.

Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.

