Maryland Students Win 26 Medals at National SkillsUSA Conference with Half Finishing in the Top 10

BALTIMORE  (July 11, 2025) – The SkillsUSA Maryland student delegation brought home 26 medals from the 61st Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), held this summer in Atlanta. A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 94 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,800 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. 

Maryland students competing in Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Promotional Bulletin Board and Sheet Metal are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Community Service, Digital Cinema Production, Firefighting, Nurse Assisting and Photography, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Advertising Design, Audio Production, Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, Mobile Robotics Technology, Photography, and Restaurant Service. 

“Maryland’s SkillsUSA students have once again proven the power of high-quality Career and Technical Education,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Their success on the national stage reflects not only their talent and hard work, but also the dedication of our educators and the strength of our CTE programs.”

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens, has a statewide membership of 5,100 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.

The following students placed in the top 10 in the national competition:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top 10 – 2025 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold MedalCriminal Justice (College/PS)
Mary Klezer
Carroll Community College – Carroll County

Gold MedalCulinary Arts
Bridget Long
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

Gold MedalPromotional Bulletin Board
Team D – Hayley Boore, Lucy Connor, Rylee Lease
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

Gold MedalSheet Metal
Andrew Winkler
Frederick County Career & Technology Center – Frederick County

Silver MedalCommunity Service
Team B – Levi Phelps, Troy Godwin, Landon Webb
Carroll County Career & Techology Center – Carroll County

Silver MedalDigital Cinema Production (College/PS)
Team A – Nicholas Vu, Oliver Staley
Carroll Community College – Carroll County

Silver MedalFirefighting
Oliver Fox
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

Silver MedalNurse Assisting
Alana Jones
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

Silver MedalPhotography (College/PS)
Morgan Robbins
Carroll Community College – Carroll County

Bronze MedalAdvertising Design
Jamie Caero
North Point High School for STI – Charles County

Bronze MedalAudio Production
Team L – Dwight Brooks, Liam McGowan
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

Bronze MedalEarly Childhood Education
Sullivan Kynzee
Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County

Bronze MedalEntrepreneurship
Team Z – Jackson DuPee, Evelyn Elder, Tiiu Nomm, Holly Braughton
Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

Bronze MedalMobile Robotics Technology (Middle School)
Team C – Victor Rohrs, Lydia Beegle
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Bronze MedalPhotography
Kyle DelRegno
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

Bronze MedalRestaurant Service
Isabella Izquieta-Cochamanidis
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

4th PlaceCyber Security
Team H – Aiden Fischer, Alec Foxx
Cecil County School Of Technology – Cecil County

4th PlaceEngineering Technology-Design
Team C – Molly Mikalauskas, Owen Figuli, Luke Petersen
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

4th PlaceJob Interview
Maya Foy-Filer
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

5th PlaceInternetworking
Morgon Staples
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

5th PlaceMedical Math
Jessica Liu
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6th PlaceAction Skills
Kai Marcalus
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

6th PlaceCommunity Action Project
Team A – Bilal Williamson, Summerlynn LaFlame
Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County

6th PlaceCrime Scene Investigation
Team S – Kayla Freeman, Kathryn Phillips, Alvani Generillo
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

6th PlaceCriminal Justice
Evan Myers
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

6th PlaceDiesel Equipment Technology
Scott Holmes
Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

6th PlaceOutstanding Chapter
Team E – Charlee Lewis, Gianna LiCalzi, Jalena Mason
Calvert Career & Technology Academy – Calvert County

7th PlaceArchitectural Drafting
Eliana Gebreegziabhar
Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

7th PlaceAutomotive Maintenance and Light Repair
Max DeLuca
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

7th PlaceCareer Pathways Showcase-Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources
Team A – Akira Carter, Cynthia Noumy, Denise Walker
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

7th PlaceCarpentry
Samantha Nichols
Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County

7th PlaceOccupational Health and Safety-Multiple
Team M – Haydein Flores, Matthew Lehr, Lidia Serrano
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th PlaceBarbering
Gabriela Avalos Reyes
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

8th PlaceDental Assisting
Addison Keen
Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

8th PlaceDigital Cinema Production
Team D – Payton Sederquist, Sam Freundel
Carroll County Career & Technology Center- Carroll County

8th PlaceIndustrial Motor Control
Logan Auer
Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

8th PlaceInformation Technology Services
Ian Parsons
Frederick County Career & Technology Center – Frederick County

8th PlaceRelated Technical Math
Jake Harner
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th PlaceTelecommunications Cabling
Jahdane Thaxter
Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

9th PlaceCommercial sUAS Drone
Team C – Jackson Baer, Adam Oates
Boyd J. Michael, III Technical High School – Washington County

9th PlaceInteractive Application and Video Game Development
Team M – Jayden Williams, Kedus Anteneh
Seneca Valley High School – Montgomery County

9th PlacePlumbing
Mason Seitz
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

10th PlaceAmerican Spirit
Team P – Madison French, Chloe Waggoner, Sydney Wade
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

10th PlaceGraphic Communications
Ashley Collins
Center Of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

10th PlacePrepared Speech
Sylvia Calabrese
Center Of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

10th PlaceRobotics-Urban Search and Rescue (Middle School)
Team C – Travis Sharar, Meara Emerick
Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

10th PlaceVideo Production
Team B – Steli Frank, Tyson Thomas
Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County

For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of CTE Student Organizations, Division of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.

Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website. 

