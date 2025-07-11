CSP Announces 2025 C-Store Cannabis Board Members

This initiative unites leading convenience retailers and cannabis industry experts to strategically prepare the industry for the evolving cannabis marketplace.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSP (Convenience Store Petroleum), a leading authority in the convenience-store industry and a division of Informa Connect, is excited to announce the launch of the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board. This initiative unites leading convenience retailers and cannabis industry experts to strategically prepare the convenience-store industry for the evolving cannabis marketplace.Mission and VisionThe CSP C-Store Cannabis Board is dedicated to educating, collaborating and establishing the framework necessary to responsibly and profitably integrate cannabis-related products into convenience retail. CSP acknowledges that while cannabis legalization efforts continue to evolve across the country, proactive industry preparation is essential. The C-Store Cannabis Board is positioned to lead this important effort.Board LeadershipMelissa Vonder Haar, managing director of TradeWorks at iSEE Store Innovations, will serve as the inaugural chair of the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board. Vonder Haar brings extensive expertise and a clear vision for expanding growth categories within convenience retail. Under her leadership, the Board will drive meaningful dialogue surrounding regulations, consumer behaviors, merchandising strategies, and operational best practices specific to cannabis retail."I'm honored to chair this groundbreaking initiative," said Vonder Haar. "The convenience-store industry has a tremendous opportunity in the cannabis space, and this board will help retailers navigate this complex but promising category with confidence and responsibility."Board MembersThe CSP C-Store Cannabis Board brings together respected leaders from across the convenience-retail industry:Amy Costello, Casey'sPhil Wilhelm, Casey'sKeelan Gallagher, Smoker FriendlyJigar Patel, SAASOA and FastimeShane Mabry, GPMChris Bambury, Bonneau MarketsJosie Johnson, 36 Lyn Refuel StationIndustry AdvisorsTo ensure comprehensive expertise, the Board is supported by industry advisors representing cannabis brands and regulatory specialists:Koby Licciardo, NOWADAYS/Disruptive BeverageAngus Rittenburg, Wherehouse Beverage Co./WynkBlake Patterson, Keef BrandsDavid Daily, GRAVDaniella Segal, Charlotte's WebLeonard Gega, CuraleafJake Bullock, CannGenya Akselrod, Looner CannabisSpecial AdvisorsThe Board will also benefit from the guidance of specialized advisors:Diana Eberlein, Coalition for Adult Beverage AlternativesChris Fontes, US Hemp AuthorityJonathan Havens, Saul Ewing LLPJason Zelinski, NielsenIQUpcoming Board MeetingsThe inaugural CSP C-Store Cannabis Board meeting will take place in July 2025, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for September 2025 in Chicago. These meetings will establish the Board's strategic priorities and begin developing educational resources and best practices for the convenience retail industry.For more information about the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board, please contact Abbey Lewis, VP of content strategy at CSP at Abigail.Lewis@informa.com.

