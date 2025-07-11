Chip seal project scheduled to begin in Bismarck, Mandan next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 15, on Interstate 94, Interstate 194, and North Dakota Highway 810 in Bismarck and Mandan.

This project includes chip sealing I-94 from the junction of ND 25 east to Exit 161 including ramps at exits 147, 152, 153, 157, and 159. Portions of I-194 and ND 810 will also be chip sealed including ramps at Main Street, McKenzie Road, and Memorial Highway exits.

Motorists will encounter lane closures and reduced speed limits throughout the project. Temporary ramp closures will occur at Tyler Parkway and Memorial Highway exits while workers are present. These closures are planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The chip seal work is expected to be completed by July 25 and permanent striping completed by August 15.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.