【Cities of Gastronomy converge】Over 100 food booths at “International Gastronomy Promenade” promise a palette of tastes and fun memories

MACAU, July 11 - The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) welcomes the public at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 11 to 20 July. As one of the event’s three major highlights, the “International Gastronomy Promenade” features over 100 food booths with a palette of culinary delights from worldwide. There are a Brew & Chill Zone by day and night, a game zone and a series of artistic and cultural performances among other highlights, offering a symphony of tasty, fun and leisure experiences at one stop. Visitors and residents can be immersed in the vibrant charm of “tourism + gastronomy”.

Palate-tempting cuisines from worldwide

The “International Gastronomy Promenade” features 105 food booths presented by 15 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from across the globe. Among them, five Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the Chinese mainland (Chengdu, Shunde, Yangzhou, Huai’an and Chaozhou) manifest the wondrous culinary heritage of China at 25 booths; five Asian Creative Cities of Gastronomy (Phuket (Thailand), Hatay (Türkiye), Buraydah (Saudi Arabia), Iloilo City (Philippines) and Kermanshah (Iran)) offer a variety of exotic delicacies at 10 booths. As first-time participants, four Creative Cities of Gastronomy in Portuguese-speaking countries (Florianópolis, Belém, Paraty and Belo Horizonte of Brazil) imbue the Promenade with an aroma of South America at 10 booths. Furthermore, 54 Macao food booths provide a range of cuisines from Macanese, western, local signature, Cantonese to Southeast Asian, along with barbeque and vegan food, desserts and beverages, offering a window onto Macao’s uniquely vibrant food scene.

Running booths in thoughtful design, the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao also present a breadth of palate-tempting tastes including Chinese, Western and creative cuisines. The wide choice of delicious food includes exquisite seafood soup, Japanese grill, curry dish, spicy sardine bun, chilled abalone, croffle with ice-cream, 3D-design ice lollipop, fish-shaped cake, Portuguese-style donut, various cakes and desserts. For beverages, there are creative blends including fruit tea, smoothies and distinctive cold drinks that meld fruits and floral fragrance.

The “International Gastronomy Promenade” takes place from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday between 11 and 20 July.

Thoughtful arrangement elevates dining experience

To elevate the dining experience, the Fest features five catering zones that offer an increased total of 1,000 dining seats. There are an artistic-and-cultural stage, a seaside stage and interactive sessions. The colorful performances include passionate Portuguese folk dance, melodic band performances, fantastic rope skipping and vigorous street dance. There are interactive moments with mascot, magic show and balloon-twisting by clowns, to spark joyful vibes at the event.

Parent-and-child games are essential

The Fest welcomes people of all ages with an offer of fun experiences for grown-ups and kids alike. The game zone offers six interesting games including “Brave giants” (rapping game), “Axe warrior” (throwing game), “Pass through live wire” (wire loop game), “Laugh out loud” (throwing game), “Deft and swift” (eye-hand coordination game) and “Bowling fun” (ball game), for fantastic fun this summer.

Brew & Chill Zone by day and night

Seizing the mesmerizing sunset view at seaside, the Fest sets up a Brew & Chill Zone by day and night, to provide visitors and residents with a variety of beverages from coffee to alcoholic beverages. The featured food booths at this zone offer a colorful menu of snacks. Food lovers can unwind and enjoy a perfect duet of drinks and snacks for a relaxed and memorable time with friends, made complete with the lovely sea view and lively performances.

“Spice Party” interactive game gives away one roundtrip air ticket

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) presents an interactive game named “Spice Party” of the “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” on its WeChat mini-program “MGTO’s Interactive Zone”. After completing the game successfully, participants can opt for the “lucky draw code for air ticket” or “surprise capsule toy”. Those who choose the former has a chance to become the sole winner of a free roundtrip air ticket from Macao to the Chinese mainland. Participants can check the lucky draw results available on the WeChat interactive zone from 12:00 noon on 21 July. Those who choose the “surprise capsule toy” can check in on social media and open the capsule toy at the information counter in the Fest, to obtain a souvenir themed as Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK.

MGTO partners with Macau Pass, Bank of China Macau Branch as well as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) to promote the event and launch special offers for consumers through e-payment platforms. Visitors and residents can opt for convenient payment by cash or e-payment platforms.

Shuttle bus service + Free admission to the Fest

The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” offers free admission to the public. Facilitating visitors and residents’ visit to the Fest, MGTO provides free shuttle bus service along three routes between the event venue and the following locations during the event period (11 - 20 July): Border Gate, Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo in the central district, Taipa Central Park and the hotel resorts of the six integrated resort enterprises in Cotai District — Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, Wynn Palace, MGM Cotai, Studio City, The Venetian Macao and Galaxy Macau. The service hours are as follows: from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, during the event period.

For the event program and latest information, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2025.