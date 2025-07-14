Hodgson Consulting Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Businesses Win with IT

Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Marks a Milestone in Delivering Secure, Strategic IT for Business Growth

Our clients don’t just need tech support—they need a strategic partner” — Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT cloud services , and cybersecurity solutions , proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in 2000 with one mission—to help businesses grow by eliminating IT headaches—Hodgson has spent the past two and a half decades ensuring clients stay protected, productive, and ready for what’s next.While the company has grown, earned national recognition, and expanded its offerings, one thing has never changed: Hodgson’s commitment to helping clients navigate technology with clarity and confidence. The company’s role? To act as the expert guide that equips small and midsize businesses to succeed in a landscape where technology, compliance, and risk are constantly evolving.“Our clients don’t just need tech support—they need a strategic partner,” said Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting. “We’ve built our business around that belief, and after 25 years, our purpose remains the same: to deliver secure, innovative IT that clears the path for business success.”A Legacy of Results and RelationshipsWhat started in a basement office has grown into a multi-award-winning IT firm serving businesses nationwide. Yet Hodgson Consulting has remained grounded in what matters most: serving people—not just solving tickets. The firm’s proactive service model, strong cybersecurity focus, and tailored consulting approach have helped hundreds of organizations prevent costly downtime, stay compliant, and scale with confidence.Clients often turn to Hodgson when:• IT systems are holding back operational efficiency• Compliance requirements have become overwhelming• Security risks are too great for internal teams to manage aloneAnd what they find is not just support—but clarity, protection, and momentum.“We’ve earned our clients’ trust by being responsive, transparent, and committed to their goals,” added Robert Zehnder, President of Hodgson Consulting. “That trust is everything to us—and it’s what has fueled our growth over the past 25 years.”Looking Ahead: More Than Tech. It's Trust.As Hodgson Consulting celebrates this milestone, the company is doubling down on its commitment to client success by pursuing additional certifications, expanding its risk-focused service offerings, and continuing to invest in expert talent.“This milestone isn’t just about looking back,” said Karla Zehnder. “It’s about what comes next—and how we can continue helping our clients thrive, one smart decision at a time.”About Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsHodgson Consulting & Solutions has been delivering managed IT, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions to small and midsize businesses in the Chicago area and nationwide for over 25 years. We specialize in supporting organizations with multiple locations or a distributed workforce, offering centralized IT solutions that eliminate the frustration, inefficiencies, and risks of remote collaboration.We provide IT support for manufacturing, financial services, education, professional services, and nonprofit organizations, with solutions tailored to each industry's unique needs and compliance requirements.For more information, visit www.hodgsonconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.