Inc. Names Hodgson Consulting & Solutions to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

As we celebrate 25 years in business, being named to the Inc. Regionals list is more than a milestone—it’s a meaningful recognition of the people who make Hodgson what it is.” — Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Hodgson Consulting & Solutions is No. 99 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list “As we celebrate 25 years in business, being named to the Inc. Regionals list is more than a milestone—it’s a meaningful recognition of the people who make Hodgson what it is,” said Karla Zehnder, Chief Executive Officer at Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. “I am deeply grateful for a team that shows up with heart and for the clients who continue to place their trust in us.”The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 139 private companies had a median growth rate of 86 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 7,977 jobs and $13.2 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsHodgson Consulting & Solutions has been providing managed IT, cloud services, and cybersecurity services for small to mid-sized businesses of all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 25 years. We understand the unique technology strategies of businesses with multiple locations or an offsite workforce, providing a centralized IT solution to help clients eliminate the frustrations, obstacles, and inefficiencies that come with remote collaboration. We help our clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their businesses, not slowing them down. For more information about Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, visit www.hodgsonconsulting.com More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.