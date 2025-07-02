Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Ranked on 2025 MSP501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of MSPs Worldwide

Annual Channel Partners MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hodgson Consulting & Solutions has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 rankings. The annual Channel Partners MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on a wide range of metrics including above industry average revenue growth, recurring revenue, high-margin services, and innovation including monetizing AI services.For the past 18 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Partners MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry."The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency."We’re incredibly grateful to be recognized on the 2025 MSP 501 list," said Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. "This recognition is more than an award—it’s a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings every day. As technology evolves, we’re committed to guiding our clients into the future, turning emerging innovations into real-world advantages that fuel resilience, growth, and lasting success."This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept. 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the average revenue per MSP 501 is $29.4 million with an average recurring revenue of $16 million. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management. The Channel Partners MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected, and efficient.The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents.Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.• It is the most comprehensive and definitive worldwide listing of best-in-class managed service providers• It uses a proprietary algorithm and financial data to rank MSP performance against peers• It has an 18-year history of recognizing top-performing MSPs• It evaluates companies based on growth, profitability, and innovation• Winners play a critical role in the $5 trillion technology industry• Winners will be recognized at the MSP Summit during the MSP 501 gala awards ceremony scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Orlando, Fla.About Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsHodgson Consulting & Solutions has been providing managed IT, cloud services, and cybersecurity services for small to mid-sized businesses of all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 25 years. We understand the unique technology strategies of businesses with multiple locations or an offsite workforce, providing a centralized IT solution to help clients eliminate the frustrations, obstacles, and inefficiencies that come with remote collaboration. We help our clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their businesses, not slowing them down. For more information about Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, visit www.hodgsonconsulting.com About Channel PartnersChannel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect , a leading provider of live events, digital content, and training for the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Informa Connect's portfolio includes more than 450 annual events attended by 12,000 business professionals.

