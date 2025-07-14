Introducing Tripleseat PartyPay, one platform to manage events & take payments, now available to more customers

Elevate your events business and say goodbye to payment hassles with third-party apps and hello to frictionless processing with Tripleseat PartyPay

We’re excited to announce that PartyPay is now available in more locations - including the UK, Canada, Australia, and across Europe.” — Drew Pierce, Chief Operating Officer, Tripleseat

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event managers in the hospitality industry can now celebrate another game-changing innovation from Tripleseat with Tripleseat PartyPay now available in the UK, Canada, Australia and Europe. This innovative payment solution, powered by global payments leader Nuvei, has been designed to cater exclusively to the needs of the hospitality industry, promising seamless transactions, enhanced efficiency and convenience, and increased event sales revenue.Tripleseat PartyPay gives customers a frictionless payment experience, maximising event sales potential and increasing the bottom line:- Competitive and transparent pricing ensures event professionals maximise their revenue without breaking the bank.- Accepts payments quickly, easily, and securely online while effortlessly managing all transactions in one centralised platform. Seamlessly accept event payments at event close with the addition of QR codes.- Enhanced security and dedicated customer support give peace of mind. Tripleseat PartyPay is PCI-compliant and adheres to industry-leading standards, safeguarding sensitive payment information. Our committed Support Team provides speedy assistance, and a real person will address questions.“We’re excited to announce that PartyPay is now available in more locations - including the UK, Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Alongside our partner in these regions, Nuvei, we’re enabling hospitality venues to maximise revenue and streamline payment processes with ease. We know how busy event professionals are, and that’s why with Tripleseat and PartyPay, you now have one powerful platform to manage events and take payments - efficiently, seamlessly, and all in one place.”, said Drew Pierce, Chief Operating Officer, Tripleseat“We are proud to partner with Tripleseat to bring PartyPay to the UK, Canada, Australia and across Europe and help hospitality businesses grow and reach more customers. By combining Tripleseat’s innovative event management with Nuvei’s global payment capabilities, we make it easier for businesses to expand and deliver seamless experiences. This reflects our strategy to empower partners to accept every payment, everywhere, no matter how their customers choose to pay,” said Phil Fayer, Nuvei Chair & CEO.Tripleseat PartyPay offers a modern, intuitive platform with competitive and transparent pricing alongside robust reporting. Event professionals everywhere will want to unlock the power of Tripleseat PartyPay today to experience the ease it affords to event payment processing.To learn more, request a demo or pricing, see here About TripleseatTripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 18,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture £13.5 billion in event leads. To learn more, please visit www.tripleseat.com

