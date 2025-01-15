Tripleseat Sponsors Best New Restaurant Award Category at The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 in the UK

Tripleseat proudly announced it is sponsoring the Best New Restaurant award category at this year’s Good Food Guide Awards.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tripleseat , the leading event management software for hospitality venues across the UK, proudly announced it is sponsoring the Best New Restaurant award category at this year’s Good Food Guide Awards. The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 in partnership with OpenTable, celebrate the very best of dining out across Britain. These awards cannot be voted for, and restaurants or chefs cannot ask to be nominated. The shortlisted entrants, and overall winners, are independently recognised for their achievements in their field.Tripleseat’s event management software is used by over 17,000 venues globally, including leading UK restaurants The River Café, KOL, Sabor, HAM Restaurants, and many more. Tripleseat's innovative software allows hospitality venues to streamline processes and create additional revenue, with its customers seeing an average 30% increase in revenue.Tripleseat’s sponsorship of the Best New Restaurant award showcases the smash-hit new openings of the past year, with Tom Barnes’ Skof in Manchester and Stuart Ralston’s Lyla in Edinburgh among the most exciting and ambitious destinations.“At Tripleseat, we’re excited to support hospitality venues all across the UK; partnering with The Good Food Guide Awards this year was really important to us, as we want to support operators all across the country”, said John Karemy, UK Marketing Lead at Tripleseat.“Tripleseat is a platform built for hospitality by those who have worked in and understand the needs of hospitality operators. We recognise the challenges that new operators face when opening new venues, and supporting them where we can is super important to us”.Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, commented: “This year’s shortlist is a magnificent mix of starry names alongside some brilliant lesser-known talent that anyone interested in restaurants should be taking note of. If last year’s ceremony is anything to go by, our return to Theatre Royal Drury Lane is set to be a huge night of celebration with some revelations to remember.”To learn more about The Good Food Guide Awards visit https://www.thegoodfoodguide.co.uk/the-good-food-guide-awards About TripleseatTripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 17,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture £13.5 billion in event leads. To learn more, please visit www.tripleseat.com About The Good Food GuideThe Good Food Guide was first compiled by Raymond Postgate in 1951. Much has changed since the first edition but the ethos of the original book remains firmly in place: the Guide is about empowering diners, helping readers to find the very best places to eat and encouraging restaurants to offer the best possible food, service and experience.Owned by Knife & Fork Media, who also run industry platform CODE Hospitality, The Good Food Guide is now a fully digital publication featuring 1200 restaurants, pubs, cafes and wine bars across Britain. All reviews are conducted anonymously by a network of inspectors and all meals are paid for in full. No establishment can buy their way into the Guide and as a result the publication is one of the most trusted sources of where to eat well in Britain.The Good Food Guide is funded by membership offering full access to reviews, as well as hundreds of dining perks (complimentary drinks or money off your bill) at the restaurants featured in the Guide, plus access to money-can't-buy events with Britain’s top chefs. Membership is £29.99/year or £4.99/month.

