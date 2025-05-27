Tripleseat Announces Partnership and Integration with Voice AI Service, AddSalt Capturing Event Leads 24/7

Tripleseat and AddSalt announce a new integration to harness the power of AddSalt’s voice AI host, meaning venues never miss an event lead.

Our partnership with AddSalt represents a powerful combination of AI-driven insights and industry-leading event management.” — Nikki Perry, VP Product Tripleseat

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tripleseat , the leading event management software for hospitality venues in over 30 countries, proudly announced it has partnered with AddSalt , the trusted voice AI host for restaurants, to deliver an innovative integration that will help venue operators capture event leads 24/7.This seamless integration allows Tripleseat and AddSalt users to see their event leads captured 24/7 by AddSalt’s voice AI host. AddSalt’s built-for-hospitality voice AI host picks up event enquiries with care, context and precision and flows this directly into Tripleseat, meaning there’s never a missed revenue opportunity. Venues must be Tripleseat and AddSalt customers to take advantage of this integration.Over 18,000 hospitality venues in over 30 countries use Tripleseat to automate, centralise, and streamline the event management process. Leading operators, including Hawksmoor, Gaucho, Nobu, and more, have seen, on average, a 30% increase in event revenue through Tripleseat. AddSalt AI is the trusted voice AI host for restaurants built by hospitality professionals for hospitality professionals. From neighbourhood gems to fine dining destinations, AddSalt ensures every call is answered with care, context, and precision.“Our partnership with AddSalt represents a powerful combination of AI-driven insights and industry-leading event management.” Said Nikki Perry, VP Product at Tripleseat.This integration will help our customers work smarter, deliver personalised experiences, and drive meaningful growth. We’re excited to partner with AddSalt as we continue to set the standard for innovation in the hospitality industry.”“This partnership represents the future of hospitality technology—frictionless, human-like automation that enhances every touchpoint.”“We’ve built AddSalt to sound and feel like your best host, but one that never sleeps. Combining our voice and chat AI with Tripleseat’s powerful event platform is a game-changer for high-volume operators.” Said Chris Curran, Co-Founder and CEO of AddSalt.To learn more about this integration, visit the Tripleseat Partner Marketplace About TripleseatTripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 18,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture £13.5 billion in event leads. To learn more, please visit www.tripleseat.com

