Lidocaine Swallow Enables Value-Based Pain Relief in Chronic Esophageal Disorders; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade .

Lidocaine swallow provides innovative value-based care for chronic severe painful prolonged esophageal disorders; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic Canada

True innovation in healthcare is not always high-tech; it’s high-value, where simple solutions like lidocaine swallow restore dignity, function, and relief to those in pain” — Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic esophageal pain is a debilitating condition that severely impacts quality of life, nutrition, and emotional well-being. Conventional management often relies on systemic opioids or invasive diagnostics, escalating treatment costs, and complications. A case study introduces a low-cost, high-value innovation: lidocaine swallow analgesia. Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade of the specialized Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic and an international team published the peer-reviewed clinical study In the study, patients with prolonged and severe esophageal pain experienced immediate and sustained pain relief with swallowed lidocaine, a local anesthetic traditionally used topically or intravenously. The therapy proved effective even where opioids and other medications had failed, highlighting its utility in multimodal, patient-centered care. This aligns squarely with the principles of value-based healthcare (VBHC), which emphasize outcome-driven, efficient care.VBHC aims to maximize patient outcomes per healthcare dollar spent. Lidocaine swallow exemplifies this by mitigating hospitalizations, opioid dependency, and opioid-related adverse effects. Lidocaine swallow also enables faster recovery and resumption of oral intake.Importantly, this treatment method supports equity and accessibility, as lidocaine is widely available and inexpensive. Such innovations are essential in resource-limited settings and for marginalized populations disproportionately burdened by esophageal diseases.Healthcare systems should encourage trials, guidelines, and dissemination of low-cost, high-impact interventions like lidocaine swallow therapy. When clinicians align pain management with VBHC goals like effectiveness, safety, cost-efficiency, and patient experience, they unlock better outcomes for both patients and health systems.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Iran, Armenia, Zambia, China, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Australia, Botswana, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, insomnia, value-based care, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Aloul ZS, Omoniyi DA, Adebayo SA, Magboh VO, Rodrigues SP. Lidocaine swallow analgesia for severe painful prolonged esophageal disorders. Saudi J Anaesth. 2021;15(2):244-245.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.