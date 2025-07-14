The Prestigious 8th Edition of International Business Magazine Annual Awards 2025 to take place in Dubai

International Business Magazine Award Ceremony 2025 will be attended by elite professionals, prominent business tycoons, prominent global personalities and off course the winners from their respective fields The nomination scenario for this year 2025 is fast filling up! Hurry and file your nominations today International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats.

The Annual Event of the International Business Magazine Awards 2025 will unfold in a glittering ceremony on 7 December 2025 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

This award ceremony will serve as a powerful testament to the inspiring leaders who shape the corporate sector and acknowledge their significant influence.” — Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine is popular in the business world and is recognized as one of the leading magazines for delivering trending news on banking, finance, retail, real estate, insurance, wealth management, lifestyle, and technology sectors. It has announced the dates for one of the most awaited and respected business award events – The ‘International Business Magazine Awards 2025’ at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. Known as one of the best in-water destination resorts and a world-class beach hotel, the venue boasts the finest luxury settings, a skilled team, and the resources to host an event of international caliber.

Professionals who have been game changers in their respective industries, prominent figures from various countries, and respected business leaders will be present at the venue to facilitate the winners of their respective titles in different categories. The reputed jury of International Business Magazine takes time in analysing the nominations and identifying the winners based on the outstanding contributions they have made on a global scale, or who have brought a significant change in their respective industry landscape.

This year, awards in various sectors have put the spotlight on global banks, insurance companies, trading platforms, nonbanking financial platforms, fintech companies, and other businesses. The winners have proved that positive changes can be implemented in a sector by following traditional business models and integrating new technologies. New insurance policies and flexible loan plans have bridged the gap between international banks, insurance companies, and underserved/underprivileged communities/SMEs. Banks have also brought a positive change by introducing payment processes that helped customers do business transactions efficiently and securely in less time.

This year’s entries have the largest number of nominations from financial and trading platforms that used recent technologies to reshape their business operations with speed and transparency. From offering useful tips in the form of simple data to help customers make the best decisions, and making use of the recent tools, companies have made their loyal audience generate revenue in their passionate field.

The Jury at International Business Magazine appreciates the companies that made efforts to create a positive environment. Companies, at the same time, did not hesitate to implement the best sustainability models and design procedures to gain customer satisfaction in their business operations.

To gain more information about the International Business Magazine Awards and our award winners, please contact +971 503211164 and email us at info@intlbm.com

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that Includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

https://intlbm.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.