Senate Resolution 133 Printer's Number 1046

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1046

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

133

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, COSTA,

HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK AND HAYWOOD, JULY 10, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 10, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of July 21 through 25, 2025, as

"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming

more than 700,000 American lives between 1999 and 2024; and

WHEREAS, Drug overdose deaths in the United States were

reduced from 110,037 in 2023 to 80,391 in 2024 according to the

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and

WHEREAS, More than 68%, or 54,743, of overdose deaths in 2024

involved an opioid according to the CDC; and

WHEREAS, A National Center for Health Statistics report

confirmed the construction industry has been hit hard by the

opioid crisis; and

WHEREAS, According to the report entitled, "Drug Overdose

Mortality by Usual Occupation and Industry," released August 22,

2023, the construction industry had the highest rate of overdose

deaths in 2020, with a rate of 130.9 deaths per 100,000 workers;

and

WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically

