Senate Resolution 133 Printer's Number 1046
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1046
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
133
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, COSTA,
HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK AND HAYWOOD, JULY 10, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 10, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of July 21 through 25, 2025, as
"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming
more than 700,000 American lives between 1999 and 2024; and
WHEREAS, Drug overdose deaths in the United States were
reduced from 110,037 in 2023 to 80,391 in 2024 according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and
WHEREAS, More than 68%, or 54,743, of overdose deaths in 2024
involved an opioid according to the CDC; and
WHEREAS, A National Center for Health Statistics report
confirmed the construction industry has been hit hard by the
opioid crisis; and
WHEREAS, According to the report entitled, "Drug Overdose
Mortality by Usual Occupation and Industry," released August 22,
2023, the construction industry had the highest rate of overdose
deaths in 2020, with a rate of 130.9 deaths per 100,000 workers;
and
WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically
