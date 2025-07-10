Senate Bill 120 Printer's Number 1044

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - sativa and including derivatives or subspecies, such as

indica, of all strains of cannabis, whether growing or

not, including the seeds, resin extracted from any part

of the plant and any compound, manufacture, salt,

derivative, mixture or preparation of the plant. The term

includes THC and all other naturally produced cannabinol

derivatives, whether produced directly or indirectly by

extraction, including, delta-7 THC, delta-8 THC, delta-9

THC or any structural, optical or geometric isomers of

tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabis flower, concentrate,

edible and infused products.

(ii) A product intended for human consumption with a

THC concentration, however derived, greater than the

allowable THC limit specified in this act.

(2) The term does not include the mature stalks of the

plant, fiber produced from the stalks, oil or cake made from

the seeds of the plant or any other compound, manufacture,

salt, derivative, mixture or preparation of the mature

stalks, the sterilized seed of the plant that is incapable of

germination or industrial hemp as defined in 3 Pa.C.S. § 702

(relating to definitions).

"Cannabis business establishment." An individual or entity

holding a permit issued by the board to cultivate, process,

dispense, infuse or transport cannabis, including a dispensing

organization, cultivation center, disproportionately impacted

area dispensing organization permit holder, small business

permit holder or micro cultivation center.

"Cannabis business establishment agent identification card"

or "agent identification card." An identification card held by

an authorized agent of a dispensing organization,

