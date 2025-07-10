Senate Bill 120 Printer's Number 1044
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - sativa and including derivatives or subspecies, such as
indica, of all strains of cannabis, whether growing or
not, including the seeds, resin extracted from any part
of the plant and any compound, manufacture, salt,
derivative, mixture or preparation of the plant. The term
includes THC and all other naturally produced cannabinol
derivatives, whether produced directly or indirectly by
extraction, including, delta-7 THC, delta-8 THC, delta-9
THC or any structural, optical or geometric isomers of
tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabis flower, concentrate,
edible and infused products.
(ii) A product intended for human consumption with a
THC concentration, however derived, greater than the
allowable THC limit specified in this act.
(2) The term does not include the mature stalks of the
plant, fiber produced from the stalks, oil or cake made from
the seeds of the plant or any other compound, manufacture,
salt, derivative, mixture or preparation of the mature
stalks, the sterilized seed of the plant that is incapable of
germination or industrial hemp as defined in 3 Pa.C.S. § 702
(relating to definitions).
"Cannabis business establishment." An individual or entity
holding a permit issued by the board to cultivate, process,
dispense, infuse or transport cannabis, including a dispensing
organization, cultivation center, disproportionately impacted
area dispensing organization permit holder, small business
permit holder or micro cultivation center.
"Cannabis business establishment agent identification card"
or "agent identification card." An identification card held by
an authorized agent of a dispensing organization,
20250SB0120PN1044 - 9 -
