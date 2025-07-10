Senate Resolution 130 Printer's Number 1045
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1045
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
130
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, HUGHES, J. WARD,
MALONE, MASTRIANO, SAVAL, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE,
KIM, FONTANA, KANE, BAKER, COMITTA, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,
STREET, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI,
JULY 10, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 10, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Condemning the antisemitic firebombing attack on June 1, 2025,
in Boulder, Colorado, against peaceful demonstrators and
calling for the Commonwealth to combat the continued rise of
antisemitism.
WHEREAS, On June 1, 2025, during a Run for Their Lives walk,
which advocated for the safe release of hostages being held by
Hamas, a terrorist firebombed peaceful demonstrators for simply
being Jewish or supporting the Jewish community; and
WHEREAS, This act of violence wounded 12 people, who suffered
burns and other injuries; and
WHEREAS, The oldest victim, who is 88 years of age, also
survived the Holocaust; and
WHEREAS, Run for Their Lives is a national peaceful
organization with chapters in 35 states and several within
communities in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Everyone should hope for the quick healing and
recovery of the victims of this violent antisemitic attack; and
