Senate Resolution 130 Printer's Number 1045

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1045

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

130

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, HUGHES, J. WARD,

MALONE, MASTRIANO, SAVAL, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE,

KIM, FONTANA, KANE, BAKER, COMITTA, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,

STREET, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI,

JULY 10, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 10, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Condemning the antisemitic firebombing attack on June 1, 2025,

in Boulder, Colorado, against peaceful demonstrators and

calling for the Commonwealth to combat the continued rise of

antisemitism.

WHEREAS, On June 1, 2025, during a Run for Their Lives walk,

which advocated for the safe release of hostages being held by

Hamas, a terrorist firebombed peaceful demonstrators for simply

being Jewish or supporting the Jewish community; and

WHEREAS, This act of violence wounded 12 people, who suffered

burns and other injuries; and

WHEREAS, The oldest victim, who is 88 years of age, also

survived the Holocaust; and

WHEREAS, Run for Their Lives is a national peaceful

organization with chapters in 35 states and several within

communities in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Everyone should hope for the quick healing and

recovery of the victims of this violent antisemitic attack; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

