Senate Bill 930 Printer's Number 1047
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1047
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
930
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, HUGHES, LANGERHOLC, MILLER, BAKER,
BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, MALONE, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, STEFANO,
VOGEL AND J. WARD, JULY 10, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in student supports, further
providing for definitions; in school safety and security,
further providing for definitions, for School Safety and
Security Committee, for school safety and security assessment
providers, for School Safety and Security Grant Program, for
school safety and security coordinator, for school safety and
security training and for reporting and memorandum of
understanding; in school security, further providing for
training, for school resource officers, for school security
guards and for duties of commission; in Safe2Say Program,
further providing for intent, for definitions, for Safe2Say
Program and for annual report; in threat assessment, further
providing for definitions, for threat assessment teams and
for threat assessment guidelines, training and information
materials; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "chief school administrator" in
section 1301-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),
known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:
Section 1301-A. Definitions.--As used in this article,
"Chief school administrator" shall mean the superintendent of
