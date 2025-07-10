Senate Bill 930 Printer's Number 1047

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1047

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

930

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, HUGHES, LANGERHOLC, MILLER, BAKER,

BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, MALONE, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, STEFANO,

VOGEL AND J. WARD, JULY 10, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in student supports, further

providing for definitions; in school safety and security,

further providing for definitions, for School Safety and

Security Committee, for school safety and security assessment

providers, for School Safety and Security Grant Program, for

school safety and security coordinator, for school safety and

security training and for reporting and memorandum of

understanding; in school security, further providing for

training, for school resource officers, for school security

guards and for duties of commission; in Safe2Say Program,

further providing for intent, for definitions, for Safe2Say

Program and for annual report; in threat assessment, further

providing for definitions, for threat assessment teams and

for threat assessment guidelines, training and information

materials; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "chief school administrator" in

section 1301-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),

known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:

Section 1301-A. Definitions.--As used in this article,

"Chief school administrator" shall mean the superintendent of

