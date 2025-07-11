Japanese Festival Event "OMATSURI EXPO" to be Hosted on Awaji Island, July 19-21

Image for reference only.

Celebrating Japanese regional festival cultures, the event is part of the "AWAJI EXPO ROAD" project running concurrently to Expo 2025

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc., official Pavilion Partner of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, has launched the "AWAJI EXPO ROAD" project, holding events throughout the duration of Expo 2025 on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) to share Japanese culture and opportunities for cultural exchange with international visitors drawn to the Kansai region for Expo 2025.

As part of this initiative, the event “OMATSURI EXPO” will be held from Saturday, July 19 to Monday, July 21 at Awaji Yumebutai Sustainable Park. The event will spotlight Japanese traditional “matsuri” (festival) and performance cultures across different regions of Japan. Live stage performances of Japanese yosakoi dancing, taiko drumming, "awa odori" dancing, and even Japanese-style cheerleading ("oendan") will be held. In addition to live performances, food booths with local specialties and exhibits by local governments and organizations will be present.

At Expo 1970 Osaka, the "Festival Plaza" beneath the iconic Tower of the Sun served as a vibrant gathering place with a diverse array of global performances and cultural exchange events. The organizers of OMATSURI EXPO have expressed the desire to continue this legacy, by highlighting the richness and diversity of Japanese culture across Japan to both domestic and international travelers.

■Overview: OMATSURI EXPO

Date: July 19 - 21 (Sat-Mon), 2025, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Location: Awaji Yumebutai Sustainable Park (1-32 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Content: OMATSURI EXPO will include stage performances of Japanese traditional festival cultures, taiko drums, and other performances from all over Japan, food and beverage booths with regional products, and cultural booth by local governments and organizations.

Website: https://awajishima-resort.com/omatsuri_expo_2025_lp/

Note: Details subject to change.

Inquiries: AWAJI EXPO ROAD Management Office; info-exporoad@pasonagroup.co.jp

■Reference: AWAJI EXPO ROAD

Project Name: AWAJI EXPO ROAD

Duration: April - October 2025 (events primarily held on weekends and holidays)

Location: Awaji Yumebutai Sustainable Park (1-32 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Purpose: Attract domestic and international tourists visiting the Kansai region for Expo 2025 by holding events and other activities centered on cultural interaction and sharing Japanese culture.

Website: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/exporoad/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.