Karnataka Tourism to Host Exclusive Roadshow in Kolkata to Engage Travel Trade

Indian Tiger at the Kabini Tiger Reserve Iconic Gol Gumbad: A Majestic Architectural Marvel in Karnataka, India Hoysaleshvara Temple: A Magnificent Testament to Hoysala Architecture Ancient Rock-Cut Splendor – The Magnificent Badami Caves Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka is set to host an exclusive Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Kolkata on 11th July 2025 at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. The roadshow is being organized with the aim of engaging with the travel trade, tour operators, and media fraternity from Kolkata and the eastern region, to showcase the state’s diverse and immersive tourism offerings.The event will be attended by an official delegation from Karnataka Tourism along with key stakeholders including hoteliers, destination management companies, and tour operators who will interact with local agents and explore collaboration opportunities.Karnataka, known for its rich history, scenic landscapes, and cultural depth, is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites — the majestic ruins of Hampi, the Chalukyan temples of Pattadakal, and the cave temples of Badami. The state also boasts of verdant wildlife sanctuaries like Bandipur, Kabini, and Nagarhole, nestled in the globally recognized Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.From the royal heritage of Mysuru, and spiritual hubs like Shravanabelagola and Dharmasthala, to coastal escapes in Gokarna and Karwar, Karnataka offers a seamless blend of nature, spirituality, and heritage. The state is also famed for its vibrant festivals like Mysuru Dasara and Hampi Utsav, and a distinct culinary culture featuring iconic dishes such as Bisi Bele Bath, Mysore Masala Dosa, and Udupi specialties.At the heart of Karnataka lies Bengaluru, India’s thriving IT and innovation capital, known for its cosmopolitan lifestyle, vibrant nightlife, gardens, and growing appeal as a start-up and MICE destination.The roadshow aims to highlight Karnataka as a multi-specialty, year-round destination ideal for leisure, adventure, spiritual, heritage, and experiential tourism. Through B2B interactions and presentations, Karnataka Tourism will provide valuable insights into its circuits, infrastructure, and opportunities for the travel trade community in Kolkata to include Karnataka in their offerings.

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

