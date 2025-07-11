STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Search and rescue teams mobilize following report of missing children on Long Trail in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Vermont (Thursday, July 10, 2025) — First responders are searching near Camels Hump in Duxbury following reports that three children are unaccounted for after going for a hike Thursday afternoon, July 10, 2025, on the Long Trail.

Two boys, ages 14 and 11, and a 12-year-old girl were taking part in an organized camp and set out on a trail off Duxbury Road in Bolton for what was expected to be a 30-minute hike at about 4 p.m. Thursday. After they failed to return in about 90 minutes, camp personnel began a search, and they called the Vermont State Police at 6:20 p.m.

Numerous assets from multiple agencies have been mobilized. They include the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, Waterbury Backcountry Rescue, the Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue Team, the Vermont Department of Public Safety Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR VT-TF1), and DPS’s search and rescue coordinator.

Teams have entered the woods from multiple locations and established a command post. To ensure smooth search operations, the Vermont State Police requests that members of the public and the news media give crews space to work and avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the search continues.

