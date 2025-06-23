Pink Tower Childcare Centre Plans Singapore Exchange IPO, Engages MCI Capital As Financial Advisor

(Seated from left) Andy Chi of Evolve Capital Pte Ltd, Dato’ Cannis Chan of MCI Capital Sdn Bhd, and Michelle Hiong, Founder and CEO of Glorious Education Sdn Bhd, sign the official agreement for the company’s proposed IPO on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Ms Michelle Hiong, Founder and CEO of Glorious Education Sdn Bhd, welcomes the audience and shares the vision for Pink Tower Childcare Centre. (From left) Yang Berbahagia Dato' Dr. Denming Ho; Yang Berbahagia Dato' Cannis Chan, Chairman of MCI Capital Sdn Bhd; Ms Michelle Hiong, Founder and CEO of Glorious Education Sdn Bhd; Mr Liew Ji Kang, Director of Pink Tower Childcare Centre; and Mr Andy C

Malaysia-based early childhood education company Glorious Education Sdn Bhd, plans to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

It is a transformative step forward in our mission to build Southeast Asia's most trusted early childhood education ecosystem, nurturing young minds from their earliest developmental stages,” — Ms Michelle Hiong

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia-based early childhood education company Glorious Education Sdn Bhd (Glorious Education), which owns and operates the renowned Pink Tower Childcare Centre, plans to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ms Michelle Hiong said the proposed listing marks a significant milestone in Glorious Education's next phase of growth as the company seeks to broaden its capital markets footprint and tap into the deep liquidity and international investor base of the Singapore markets."This is more than just a listing. It is a transformative step forward in our mission to build Southeast Asia's most trusted early childhood education ecosystem, nurturing young minds from their earliest developmental stages," she added.Glorious Education has also partnered with MCI Capital Sdn Bhd as its financial advisor for the initial public offering (IPO).MCI Capital noted that their engagement as advisors will include overall capital markets strategy, listing readiness, liaison with and coordination of professionals, and assistance with capital structure optimisation for the Singapore Exchange listing.MCI Capital's Chairman and Partner, Dato' Cannis Chan, said Glorious Education represents the kind of purposeful, high-growth company that resonates with international investors, especially those focused on the education sector."We are excited to work closely with Michelle and her team to help unlock greater access to capital, enhance regional branding opportunities, and establish a long-term roadmap for international expansion across Southeast Asia," said Dato' Chan of the Malaysian-based private equity and investment advisory firm.The SGX listing will provide Glorious Education with access to sophisticated institutional investors who understand the strategic value and growth potential of the early childhood education sector in the region.In conjunction with the IPO financial advisor appointment ceremony, Pink Tower Childcare Centre also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EduPlay, establishing EduPlay as Pink Tower's official Artificial Intelligence (AI) partner. This strategic collaboration will integrate cutting-edge AI solutions into Pink Tower's educational framework, enabling adaptive learning experiences and personalised educational pathways for children.### END ###For media inquiries, please contact:● Aldric Toyad (TQPR Malaysia): aldric@tqpr.com | +60 19 883 1326● Jordan Long (TQPR Malaysia): jordanl@tqpr.com | +60 12 671 1010About Pink Tower Childcare CentrePink Tower Childcare Centre has established itself as a trusted name in early childhood education across Malaysia, known for its holistic approach to child development and innovative educational methodologies. Under the leadership of founder Ms Michelle Hiong, Pink Tower has built a reputation for providing premium childcare services that combine nurturing care with comprehensive early learning programs.For more information about Pink Tower Childcare Centre, visit: https://pinktowerchildcarecentre.com/ About MCI Capital Sdn BhdMCI Capital Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian-based private equity and corporate finance advisory firm specialising in IPO and pre-IPO advisory services. The firm has extensive experience in cross-border transactions and capital markets advisory, with particular expertise in Southeast Asian markets. For more information, visit www.mcicapitalpe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.