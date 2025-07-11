Ex-Editorial Assistant Turned Pop Provocateur Scores Independent Deal Working With Commercial Song Producer Joey Auch

Tina Win photo courtesy of Andres Hernandez Tina Win photo courtesy of Andres Hernandez photo courtesy of Andres Hernandez

Tina Win continues to bet on herself after years of interning at the largest media houses and walking Fashion Week.

While there are many artistic ideas that want to flow out of me and into the world, my executive side is looking at every sound bite I release and seeing how it can appreciate my value,” — Tina Win

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina Win, the Romanian-American unfiltered new pop rebel, is bringing bold energy to CHOWK NYC on Wednesday, July 24. She’ll take the stage at 7 PM for a two-song set, fresh off the release of her new single “Try Anything” (dropping July 23 on all streaming platforms).Produced by industry vet Joey Auch, “Try Anything” marks the beginning of a powerful creative collaboration. Joey — known for his crisp, genre-blending pop production and commercial appeal — is helming Tina’s upcoming EP, due out in late September.The strategic partnership is expected to introduce Tina Win the artist via TV/Film placements throughout 2026 and early 2027. The latest single and upcoming album set the foundation for polished work that can be used across multiple platforms.This will be the first official discography under Tina Win Music LLC, with appreciating value. With Tina Win Music owning distribution rights, the decision to collaborate with a seasoned producer was a deliberate move by the founder to navigate the music industry smarter.“While I would like to push out more content every year, that is not possible if I want my music to really be heard. As an independent artist, we really struggle against playing the game larger artists get to play. I am surrounded by talented and skilled people, not a machine. I am looking at my music portfolio as a music executive, not an artist. ” Tina Win states.As part of this executive-led approach, Tina also partnered with celebrity photographer Andres Hernandez for a brand-new visual series that will roll out in tandem with the single. The shoot marks a new chapter in her artist development, presenting a polished, stylized image that reflects the sonic evolution of her music.Her NYC performance offers a rare opportunity for interested parties to see the artist side of Tina Win live, before the song lands in a brand campaign or streaming playlist. The venue, CHOWK NYC, is a rising hot spot for industry showcases, and Tina’s inclusion in the lineup marks her first public performance since launching her new music direction.Media contributors are invited to RSVP directly with the Tina Win team to confirm attendance and reserve an exclusive VIP gift bag at the door. Gift bags are limited and reserved only for confirmed media guests.###Tina Win Live at CHOWK NYCWednesday, July 24 | 7 PMCelebrating the release of “Try Anything” www.Tina.Win | Social: @TheTinaWinFor Press, sync, and media requests contact:Tina WinExecutive CreativeTina Win Music LLC private listening link is now available to press ahead of the single’s release.About Tina Win:Tina Win is a rising pop artist, performer, and founder of Tina Win Music LLC. Known for her genre-blending sound and unapologetic energy, her music channels the raw punch of alternative rock, glam-pop defiance, and the carefree boldness. A classically trained vocalist and former fashion/beauty editorial insider (Allure, Cosmopolitan), Tina combines performance, self-branding, and storytelling into every release.

