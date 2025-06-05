Clean Peepers Introduces EYEGLASS EGGS™ as Stylish New Standard in Eyewear Hygiene

Clean Peepers Founder, Dori Young with EYEGLASS EGGS™ and Clean Peepers full product line

With rising concern over supply chains and everyday essentials, Clean Peepers LLC emerges as a U.S.-based answer for cleaner, more conscious lens care.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Peepers LLC, a new eyewear care brand founded by Bay Area tech professional, Dori Young announces the official launch of the Clean Peepers debut product line and online store. At the center of the launch is EYEGLASS EGGS™, a reusable, patent-pending lens cleaning cloth designed to fit over the hand for quick, precise cleaning — no more smudges, streaks, or waste EYEGLASS EGGS™ offers a more thoughtful alternative to typical microfiber cloths and disposable wipes. Each kit includes two cloth styles; the Quick Clean EYEGLASS EGG™ for dry smudges and the Cleansing EYEGLASS EGGS™ for use with spray or water, plus a twist-up mister (which ships empty for customizable filling), a telescoping drying capsule, and a selection of travel cases and pouches in stylish, modern colors.Designed for portability and everyday use, the Clean Peepers system supports better hygiene for one of the most frequently overlooked personal care items: your glasses. With reusable and refillable components, the kits are made for people who prioritize clean living, travel often, or follow a skincare routine that includes their eyewear.Beyond function, EYEGLASS EGGS™ was intentionally designed to be visually appealing and fun to use. In product testing, customers noted they were more likely to clean their glasses regularly because the tools were easy to carry and enjoyable to use. By offering kits that complement personal style, Clean Peepers turns eyewear care into something people look forward to.Following a soft direct-to-consumer launch earlier this year, Clean Peepers is now opening wholesale opportunities for retailers and optical partners . Its June release also honors Juneteenth, reflecting the company’s identity as a Black woman–led business and its broader commitment to ownership, accessibility, and forward-thinking design.“This isn’t just about smudges,” said Young. “It’s about having something reliable and well-made in your daily routine, something that’s yours, and that works.” EYEGLASS EGGS™ kits are now available to consumers via the company’s online store and are open to retail partnerships nationwide.###For wholesale inquiries, visit: cleanpeepers.com/wholesale-opportunitiesTo purchase directly, visit: eyeglasseggs.myshopify.comIf you would like to review EYEGLASS EGGS™, please contact Clean Peepers directly.

